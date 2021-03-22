Long-term care facility residents allowed two visits a week from today

Residents of long-term residential facilities will be allowed two visits per week from today.

Visitors of long-term residential facilities, including nursing homes can resume today according to the Department of Health in homes that have been vaccinated.

The department said the visits will be allowed on “compassionate grounds” in facilities where there is a high level of vaccination.

There is no requirement to limit the visit to less than one hour.

Visitors must wear PPE provided, including a mask and book appointments in advance of their visit.

Residents in long-term facilities were previously allowed one visit by one person every two weeks under compassionate or critical grounds only, and visits were limited to one hour.

