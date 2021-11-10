| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

exclusive Long-lost son of tycoon Sean McHugh claiming over €1m from his estate

Late Tyrone businessman Sean McHugh Expand

Close

Late Tyrone businessman Sean McHugh

Late Tyrone businessman Sean McHugh

Late Tyrone businessman Sean McHugh

Claire McNeilly

The long-lost son of a late Northern Ireland businessman is claiming over a million pounds inheritance from his estate.

Paul Wright was born in the 1980s to Co Tyrone tycoon Sean McHugh and his mistress Frances, who subsequently gave him up for adoption.

But they re-established contact 14 years ago and Mr Wright has now taken legal action to be a beneficiary of a multi-million pound will Mr McHugh made prior to his death.

Most Watched

Privacy