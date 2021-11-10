The long-lost son of a late Northern Ireland businessman is claiming over a million pounds inheritance from his estate.

Paul Wright was born in the 1980s to Co Tyrone tycoon Sean McHugh and his mistress Frances, who subsequently gave him up for adoption.

But they re-established contact 14 years ago and Mr Wright has now taken legal action to be a beneficiary of a multi-million pound will Mr McHugh made prior to his death.

The will stated that all his descendants – “including adopted children” – should benefit.

The late Mr McHugh, whose businesses included locally-based engineering firms Maxweld and Arolco and other interests in South Africa, had four children with his wife Mary prior to fathering Mr Wright four decades ago.

Mr Wright's lawyer Antoinette Rawlings said: “We are currently awaiting a response from the McHugh family before deciding on our next move.”

Meanwhile, Craig Snyders, lawyer for the McHugh family, said his clients “have no further comment at this stage.”

Mr Snyders added: “Their focus is on the preparation of the answering affidavits whereafter the court process must then take its course.”

The details of the case emerged in court papers as a South African judge ruled that Northamptonshire-based Mr Wright would not have to stand security for the costs of the case being brought against Sean McHugh’s son Donald, daughter Rita, and Arnold Scholtz, who are joint trustees of the McHugh Family Trust.

Proceeds of the contested will are based on the late Castlederg businessman's property and investments in South Africa.

Mr McHugh, whose other children are Patrick, Sean Paul, Rita and Donald, re-established a relationship with Mr Wright in 2007.

According to the court reports, he regularly visited both his biological parents in Castlederg – and accompanied them to the Cape Town area, where Mr McHugh had substantial proprietary interests and a holiday home.

It is the late Mr Hugh’s ‘South African will’ that is being contested.

Paul Wright’s natural mother, Frances Celine (who also had the surname McHugh), died in September 2014, aged 53.

Sean McHugh passed way in May 2016.

The Western Cape High Court heard that Mr Wright’s late father told him he’d been provided for in his will, and that he would share equally, with his four half-siblings, in Sean McHugh’s South African business assets.

Court papers revealed that Wright was born out of an extramarital relationship between the west Tyrone businessman and his partner Frances and brought up in England by adoptive parents.

Sean McHugh – described in court as ‘John James Anthony McHugh’ – and his wife Mary (Philomena) McHugh divorced around the time of Mr Wright’s birth, with the businessman living in a common law marriage relationship with Frances until her death.

The court also heard that McHugh’s four children born of his “civil law” marriage – Patrick (56), Sean Paul (54) Rita (52; married name Kelly) and 49-year-old Donald – were initially hostile to Frances but, apart from Rita, eventually came round to accepting her.

Mr Wright, meanwhile, finally got to establish a relationship with his biological parents when he was in his mid-20s.

Apart from travelling to Tyrone for visits and spending time with John and Frances abroad, Mr Wright was also given the use of his wealthy biological father’s holiday home in the popular seaside town of Hermanus in South Africa’s Western Cape Province.

In his founding affidavit to the High Court, Mr Wright testified that Sean McHugh had informed him in September 2015 – during the first anniversary commemoration of his natural mother’s death – that he had provided for him in his will as co-beneficiary of a testamentary trust.

According to the terms of the will, which was read out in court, “the beneficiaries [of the testamentary trust] shall include the following persons and trusts, namely Frances Celine McHugh, the descendants of John James Anthony McHugh born from a legal marriage, including adopted children”.

The late businessman, according to the documents, also “appointed the same persons whom he had nominated to be the trustees of the testamentary trust, including Wright, also to be the co-executors of his South African deceased estate”.

Mr Wright is contending that the clause “including adopted children” referred to him.

The court heard that Mr McHugh advised Mr Wright that he should not resign as a trustee, as he may then be disinherited.

Mr Wright said that his biological father had advised him that if he was pressured to “exit the trust” he “should not do so for less than £1 million”.

The McHugh family has been a major provider of employment and business opportunities in the Castlederg area for nearly half a century.

Maxweld, originally based in a factory in Victoria Bridge, Strabane, was founded by the late Mr McHugh in 1974 and initially specialised in conventional engineering and fabrication work.

Arolco, which focused on industrial rollers, wheels and polyurethane parts, followed in the 1980s, merged with Maxweld in 1992 and is now based at Spamount, just outside Castlederg.

The company is currently run by siblings Sean Paul (managing director), Rita (HR and finance director) and Donald (rollers and polyurethane director) McHugh.

The trio and other family members have similar roles in the Crivens property investment company.

Making his ruling, Mr Justice Ashley Binns-Ward said: “I have decided that, in the peculiar circumstances of the case, the scales tip against ordering Wright to provide security for the applicants’ costs. The application will therefore be refused.”