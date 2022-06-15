Long-distance worker fears ever-rising diesel prices

Olivia Dolly lives in Castlebar, Co Mayo, and drives five days a week to her job in Penneys in Ballina.

She drives a round trip of 76km for work each day, and visits her mother in Knock at the weekend.

All together, she drives around 450km a week.

She is spending at least €65 a week on diesel, but she believes that could increase again within days.

“It’s at the point you feel like every time you turn on the news you’re hearing that prices have gone up again,” she said.

“Every morning I’m watching the prices outside the stations.

“It was €2.09 per litre for diesel this morning in Ballina. It’s crazy to see that. It’s not sustainable for people.

“I looked at using public transport, but the trains and buses to and from Castlebar and Ballina don’t correspond with the hours I work.

“And I know I’m not alone in that – most people in Mayo have to drive for their work and public transport is just not an option.

“It’s different to Dublin, where you can rely on the bus and train network.

“And of my colleagues, I’m the only person who travels from Castlebar to Ballina, so I can’t carpool with anyone.

“I know in a factory in Castlebar they have organised carpooling now. I think a lot of places will be doing that.

“I really feel there’s more the Government could do to help people.

“They’re taking nearly €1 in tax on every litre of diesel and petrol sold in the country.

“How is that justifiable when people are really struggling?

“The Government need to listen to people because it feels like we’re being ignored.

“The situation is bad now, but you also have this fear the prices will go up even further.

“I think people need to take a stand and really press the Government to do more.

“They should look at giving tax credits for people who have to drive to and from work.”

Ms Dolly is worried about the next time she has to fill up her car.

“I’m filling up again on Friday and I’m dreading to see how much it will cost,” she said.

“How are people supposed to keep on top of their other bills if all their money is going on diesel? Where is it going to end?

“We’re already at a crisis point. People are just working to pay their ever-increasing bills.”