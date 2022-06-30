Long-distance commuters could save €2,000 a year switching from car to coach, study says

Some long-distance commuters could save €2,000 a year if they trade in their car for coach trips, it has been claimed.

Depending on the trip, people can save up to 65pc of their car fuel costs, according to research by Bus Éireann.

The national bus company said at a time when the cost of living is rising and fuel has passed €2 a litre, commuters should consider taking the coach instead of driving.

Also tipping the scales in favour of coaches is the recent 20 pc fare reduction for public transport services.

Commuters who make weekly return trips from Dublin to Sligo will spend an estimated €3,750 on petrol a year, according to the study, whereas travelling by Expressway coach will cost them €29.50 or about €1,500 a year.

Someone travelling from Letterkenny and Dublin can save €54 (63pc) on every return journey by switching to Expressway, the company said.

There were savings of €57.10 (65pc) between Dublin Airport and Ballina, while those travelling from Limerick to Killarney can save 57pc (€22.77) by travelling on Expressway.

Families travelling on Expressway coaches can claim a further discount as one child under five can travel for free, as can passengers over 66 with a Free Travel Pass.

Tourists are also being encouraged to take the coach rather than paying some of the extortionate rental car prices reported in recent weeks.

“With petrol and diesel prices increasing, it is getting more and more expensive to use the car. Commuters who leave the car at home a couple of days a week and take Expressway instead could cut their bills by hundreds of euros a year,” said Eleanor Farrell, chief commercial officer of Bus Éireann.

Travelling by coach can also result in significant saving on other costs associated with operating a car such as parking, tolls, servicing, oil, and tyres.

Ms Farrell added: “And with bus and coach transportation emitting just one-fifth of the amount of carbon dioxide per passenger per kilometre as a private car, as well making substantial savings, passengers can also lower their carbon footprint by switching to travel by coach.”