A crash on the M1 southbound is causing delays for commuters this morning, AA roadwatch reports.

A crash on the M1 southbound is causing delays for commuters this morning, AA roadwatch reports.

'Long delays' near Dublin Airport amid collisions on M1 and M50

The crash was reported on the M1 southbound at J2 Dublin Airport after 8.20am this morning.

The crash has since been cleared but traffic is said to be still very slow from before J4 Donabate.

It is understood that two vehicles were in the median on the road.

There was also a crash on the M50 southbound between J6 Blanchardstown and J7 Lucan after 8.45am this morning, with the right lane blocked as a result.

Traffic is said to be slow heading northbound at J11 Tallaght.

#DUBLIN Crash M1 southbound causing long delays. More here https://t.co/JFnarzHnaP — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 20, 2018

AA Roadwatch reported further delays along Grand Canal from Harold's Cross to Portobello and along the North Quays from the Four Courts to Bachelors Walk.

Online Editors