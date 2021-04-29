The Cabinet has signed off on a major reopening of the country over the next two months.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and his ministers agreed to introduce a significant reopening plan which will see intercountry travel resume from May 10 while hairdressers and barbers will open on the same day.

Non-essential retailers will be able to offer click and collect services and 50 people will be permitted to attend religious services including weddings and funerals.

However, there will limits on the number of people who can attend events after religious ceremonies such as wedding parties. Six people can attend events indoors or 15 outdoors.

Adult sports training will also resume from May 10. People will also be permitted to meet outdoors including in private gardens on this date.

All construction work will be allowed from next Monday and on May 17, all non-essential retail will reopen.

Then on June 2, hotels, guesthouses and B&Bs will be allowed open their doors to customers and service residents food and drink indoors.

On June 7, bars and restaurants will be able to serve customers outdoors. Gyms and swimming pools will also be allowed open on this day. Couples will be permitted to have 25 guests at weddings from this date too.

Depending on the transmission of the virus, the Government will consider allowing outdoor mass gatherings and indoor hospitality in July.