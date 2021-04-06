Lockdown ends for Ireland’s chickens but deer pose fresh disease risk

Lockdown is ending for one sector of society – now it’s just the humans who remain cooped up.

Chickens and other poultry have been under strict confinement indoors since just before Christmas, after a deadly strain of avian flu was detected in a number of wild birds and a turkey flock.

And while life under the compulsory ‘housing’ order may not have differed hugely for caged hens in intensive farming, it clipped the wings of the country’s free-range and organic producers.

Poultry meat can still be classed free-range after a bird has been indoors for up to 12 weeks, and eggs for up to 16 weeks, but some products will have lost their status in the last few months.

Andy Boylan, poultry chair with the Irish Farmers’ Association, said the lifting of restrictions from this Friday was very good news for a sector that has been dealing with two pandemics over the past year.

“This time last year the country was in lockdown over Covid but here in Monaghan, we had two outbreaks to deal with,” Mr Boylan said.

He was referring to the non-fatal but no less catastrophic strain of avian flu that resulted in the culling of hundreds of thousands of birds.

Low-pathogenic avian flu doesn’t kill but it makes birds ill, miserable and underproductive and it is highly contagious, so producers have little choice but to empty their barns.

“It’s not compulsory to cull them so there isn’t a compensation scheme,” said Mr Boylan. “Some funding was made available in the end but for bigger producers, it wouldn’t have covered a day’s losses.

“This is the risk poultry farmers face every single year. Covid will go but there’s always avian flu. It’s the pandemic that never really ends.”

The Department seem to echo that view and, with NPHET-style caution, has warned that opening the barn door can’t mean abandoning common sense, and that scrupulous hygiene practices and security measures to keep wild birds and poultry apart must continue.

But just as farmers get a handle on a formidable virus, they may face a fresh challenge from an old bacterial foe.

Researchers have found that the growing Sika deer population may be responsible for TB outbreaks in local cattle herds.

Badgers normally face the blame for spreading TB among cattle although infection rates have fallen generally in recent decades.

County data studied by a team from Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, however, show rates are higher in counties with bigger sika populations. Wicklow produced some of the most pronounced results.

Dr David Kelly from TCD said the pattern had emerged in recent years and had major implications for TB control within Ireland.

“Now, when attempting to manage TB in wildlife, sika deer will need to be considered as well as badgers,” he said.

“Our analyses suggest Sika deer are currently of greatest concern in Co Wicklow but if numbers continue to rise inother counties they may also pose problems elsewhere.”

