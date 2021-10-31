| 11.2°C Dublin

Lockdown boozing sees increase in liver disease

Hospital data comparing the first five months of 2020 to the same period in 2021 shows an increase of 28pc in conditions such as cirrhosis and liver failure Expand

Hospital data comparing the first five months of 2020 to the same period in 2021 shows an increase of 28pc in conditions such as cirrhosis and liver failure

Larissa Nolan

Liver specialists say the lethal effects of lockdown drinking have led to a 30pc rise in hospital admissions for liver disease.

Professor John Ryan, consultant at Beaumont Hospital’s Hepatology Unit in Dublin, said hospital data comparing the first five months of 2020 to the same period in 2021 shows an increase of 28pc in conditions such as cirrhosis and liver failure. The majority of cases that end up in hospital are alcohol related, he said: “About 70pc are due to alcohol. It is alcohol that tips them over.”

His counterpart in the Mater, Professor Steve Stewart, has seen an increase of about 30pc in presentations of patients with advanced liver disease. His estimation is based on observation of patient numbers, while awaiting a formal hospital audit of 2021.

