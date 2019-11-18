Locals raising cash for battle against 'monster' sewage treatment plant

Locals opposing a ‘monster’ sewage treatment plant which was approved by An Bórd Pleanala last week have begun to raise funds for a judicial review.

Locals opposing a ‘monster’ sewage treatment plant which was approved by An Bórd Pleanala last week have begun to raise funds for a judicial review.

The board gave the wastewater treatment plant the green light last Thursday, subject to a number of conditions.

However, the decision was met with harsh criticism from locals, who fear the €500m development will have a "catastrophic" effect on Dublin Bay.

Local group 'Solution not Pollution' have now launched a fundraiser in an effort to cover High Court costs.

The group has raised over €1,500 of its €10,000 mark since its launch on Sunday night.

"We will absolutely be able to overturn this decision as we have a number of compelling legal arguments to bring to the High Court," said organiser Sabrina Joyce-Kemper.

"We want to prevent this hazardous project going ahead and work towards replacing it with a number of smaller green technology plants that the Irish people can be proud of and have confidence in," she added.

The Greater Dublin Drainage Project will be located at Clonshaugh, east of Dublin Airport and will serve 500,000 people across the north of the county.

The planning application for the project, which was made by Irish Water, received 14,000 objections.

Irish Water described it a "landmark" decision.

"The GDD project is vital for residential and commercial development across north Dublin and south Fingal," said said Seán Laffey, Irish Water's head of asset management.

"New homes and businesses can only be built with new wastewater infrastructure to support them. GDD will also alleviate pressure within the wider wastewater network," he added.

According to the 'Solution not Pollution' group, the plant will be "four times the size of Croke Park".

"This plant will treat sewage for over half the population of Ireland, discharging waste into a 20km stretch of water in Dublin Bay," said Philip Swan, who is also a member of the protest group.

"Sewage should be treated as close as possible to the source of its production," said Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Bay North Seán Haughey.

"Irish Water should instead plan for a number of smaller treatment plans around the Greater Dublin Area which would be a more environmentally sustainable policy," he added.

A design and contractor procurement process will now take place with construction expected to begin in 2021.

The plant is expected to be fully operational by 2026.

Online Editors