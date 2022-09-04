Liz Truss understands ‘sensitivities of politics’ in Northern Ireland, claim NI conservatives

All eyes will be on Graham Brady tomorrow when he announces the name of the new leader of the Conservative Party — and Prime Minister.

If the bookmakers are to be believed, the name that Mr Brady, chairman of the Conservative Party’s 1922 Committee, announces at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre in Westminster will be Liz Truss.

The foreign secretary is regarded as the clear favourite to defeat Rishi Sunak in the battle to succeed Boris Johnson and take the keys to 10 Downing Street.

So what impact will the changing of the guard within the Conservative Party have on Irish politics, north and south?

Ms Truss has been a divisive character in Ireland for some time as a result of her close involvement with the negotiations around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The agreement between the British Government and European Union during the Brexit negotiations was made to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

However, unionists claim the deal, which resulted in checks on goods travelling between Britain and Northern Ireland, has created a border in the Irish Sea.

The controversy over the protocol has led to stalemate at Stormont.

The DUP says it will not support the recommencement of the Northern Ireland Assembly following May’s election until their concerns over the protocol are addressed.

Since becoming foreign secretary last year, Ms Truss has played a key role in the dispute over the protocol. She was one of the main architects of a new piece of legislation designed to give British ministers the power to ignore crucial parts of the protocol agreement.

The legislation was recently passed by the House of Commons but is expected to face significant opposition in the House of Lords before it becomes law.

However, there have been reports that even before the proposed legislation becomes law, Ms Truss may activate Article 16, a clause within the protocol which allows either side to take unilateral "safeguard" measures if they believe the deal is leading to serious practical problems.

Ms Truss’s stance on the deal has angered nationalist parties in the North, as well as the Irish Government.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney recently accused Ms Truss of making “no effort” to resolve the protocol row and suggested her hardline position was more focused on boosting her leadership bid.

However, the DUP is supportive of Ms Truss’s approach and senior party figures have backed her campaign to become prime minister.

Matthew Robinson, chairman of the Northern Ireland Conservatives, is a fan of Ms Truss. He spoke to the Sunday

Independent on Friday shortly after casting his vote for her in the leadership election.

Mr Robinson believes that if she is elected, Ms Truss’s involvement in the protocol dispute gives her a strong understanding of politics in Northern Ireland.

“Liz Truss gets the sensitivities of politics in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“If elected she will be prime minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and she will be prime minister for all communities in Northern Ireland whether that’s nationalist, unionist or other. I think she would take that incredibly seriously.”

Following the announcement of the new Tory leader tomorrow, Boris Johnston will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday morning to meet Queen Elizabeth and formally resign as prime minister. A short time later, the newly-elected leader will also meet the Queen and be appointed the new prime minister.

If he was to receive a call from the new prime minister next week and asked what their priorities should be in relation to Northern Ireland, what would Mr Robinson say?

“Challenge number one — and I think Liz Truss will prioritise this — is getting Stormont back up and running. We need devolved government again in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“The UK government has stepped up in the interim to try and keep things ticking along but ultimately Northern Ireland needs the Stormont executive back up and running. The UK government has always been clear that the DUP should get back (to Stormont).

“Obviously there is the protocol bill going through parliament right now.

"Liz Truss was the main driving force in that as the prime minister’s negotiator on the protocol. I think she gets the detail on the protocol and she also gets the urgency of re-establishing devolved government in Northern Ireland.”

Only the estimated 160,0000 members of the Conservative Party in the UK were allowed to vote in the leadership election.

Mr Robinson, who polled just 254 votes when he stood as the Conservatives’ only candidate in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections in May, declined to say how many people were eligible to vote in Northern Ireland, but it is believed to be only a few hundred.

He said the leadership contest had provoked a lot of debate among party members.

“My support for Liz Truss is my own personal decision. The leadership battle has definitely split opinion (in Northern Ireland),” he said.

“I have come across members who are voting for Rishi and others who are voting for Liz.

“We are very fortunate in that we have two really qualified candidates, a former chancellor of the exchequer and the current foreign secretary.

"So regardless of who wins on Monday the party will be well served with a good leader and the country will be served by a good prime minister.”