Living with Covid-19 community transmission like 'having a tiger in your house', warns top infectious disease expert

Living with Covid-19 community transmission is like having a tiger in your house - it will come back and bite you, the special Oireachtas committee investigating the virus was told today.

Prof Sam McConkey infectious disease consultant said our strategy should be to completely stop all community transmission the virus in Ireland, and to prevent this in the future.

Otherwise “we face multiple regular waves here, of infection, disease and death, and disability” for possibly many years.

He was speaking as experts in infectious disease and immunology discussed what approach Ireland should take to tackling the virus.

Earlier, Dr Johann Giesecke, former Chief Epidemiologist in Sweden and former Chief Scientist, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said even a 'soft´, voluntary lockdown may be quite effective.

Sweden has kept infections low despite being the only nation in Europe not to introduce tough lockdown measures last Spring but it had a high death rate among older people.

He said: “Do not build your strategy on the imminent advent of a vaccine – we might have to wait for it and it may not be very effective in those who need it most.

“Allow controlled spread among people below 60, but concentrate on the old and frail: frequent testing of staff and residents in care homes.”

Mask wearing is not mandatory but there is a high level of compliance with anti-Covid measures from the Swedish public, he added.

There needs to be intensive contact tracing and testing of contacts.

“Don’t close your schools. The epidemic itself – as well as tough counter measures taken – hurt marginalised people most.

“Watch out for authoritarian, un-democratic decisions by the authorities. Covid has surprised us many times – and may again.”

Microbiologist Prof Kirsten Schaffer of UCD’s School of Medicine said there would be better adherence to physical distancing measures if the public got more transparent information on the location of outbreaks of the virus.

The information would highlight the logic behind various interventions.

There should also be wider contact tracing of people linked to a positive case, she added.

Currently people who test positive are tracked back for the previous 48 hours and they may not be asked if they were at a house party or restaurant.

