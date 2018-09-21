A young boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle last night has been remembered as a "lively, full of fun and popular" child by his heartbroken school community.

'Lively, full of fun and popular' - tributes paid to boy (8) who died after being struck by a car

Daniel Bradley (8) was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Co Derry on Thursday night.

Daniel died following the incident on the Glenshane Road near Maghera.

Writing on their Facebook page, Kilronan School said that they learned of Daniel's death with "great shock and sadness".

"Daniel was a much-loved member of our school community. He was lively, full of fun and popular with all who knew him," it said.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to his parents, sisters, grandparents and wider family circle at this very sad time and we ask that you would keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone expressed his deepest sympathies to the family of Daniel.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this young boy as they come to terms with this terrible loss," the Mid Ulster MLA said.

“Most of us cannot begin to imagine what the family are feeling upon receiving this devastating news.

“I am confident the local community will rally to support them at this deeply sad time.”

Police are investigating the crash.

