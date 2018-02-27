There are reports of several road traffic collisions as gardai urge motorists to slow down and take extra care during sleet and snow showers.

There are reports of several road traffic collisions as gardai urge motorists to slow down and take extra care during sleet and snow showers.

Live traffic updates: several collisions reported as motorists urged to slow down

Sleet and snow showers are affecting driving conditions in Dublin, particularly across north county Dublin and the city, according to AA Roadwatch.

27/02/18: Commuters make their way home in Lucan, Co. Dublin this evening as the first snow from 'The Beast of the East' arrives in Dublin. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

There are reports of heavy traffic northbound on the M1 from Dublin Airport past Donabate. Snow showers are adding to the delays and visibility is said to be poor. In Meath, there have been reports of several collisions on the Dunshaughlin/Trim Road. Emergency services are at the scene between the Kilcock turn-off and Kiltale. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

#MEATH Caution advised in Duleek and Donore following snowfall. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 27, 2018

Gardai are advising motorists to take extra care on roads in Duleek and Donore following snowfall. There are also reports of heavier delays than usual on the M2. A 5km queue has been reported from the M2 at Ashbourne as far as the Ratoath turn-off due to snowfall.

'Beast from the East': Watch LIVE and track the predicted path of Storm Emma across Ireland 'Beast from the East': Watch LIVE and track the predicted path of Storm Emma across Ireland 'Beast from the East': Watch LIVE and track the predicted path of Storm Emma across Ireland See the latest weather updates on Independent.ie: http://indo.ie/7gey30iE7RM Posted by Independent.ie on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 Note: On some mobile devices you may need the Facebook app installed to view the live stream.

In Wicklow there are dangerous icy conditions at the Sally Gap. Motorists are instructed to use an alternative route. Motorists in Galway and Clare have been urged to exercise caution on the M18 after a hail shower.

27/2/18 Shoppers brave the snow in Drogheda as the Beast from the East arrives in Ireland. Picture: Arthur Carron

Dublin Airport have appealed to their customers to check if their airline is travelling closer to their flight time. They told passengers they can also monitor the airport's official Twitter feed for the latest updates. "It's too early to tell what impact the bad weather forecast for later this week may have on operations here and at other European airports."

Snow on the M1 at Swords. Pic: Collins Pics

Meanwhile, Irish Rail told customers they will "work to ensure services operate during the Beast from the East storm, while it is safe to do so".

However, customers who have bookings between Wednesday, February 28 and Friday, March 2 can cancel before the time of travel without charge or penalty.

27/02/18: Commuters make their way home in Lucan, Co. Dublin this evening as the first snow from 'The Beast of the East' arrives in Dublin. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

There are currently three weather warnings in place and Met Eireann has warned that more are likely. A status orange snow-ice warning is valid for Dublin, Carlow, Laois, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

A status yellow snow ice-warning is valid for Kilkenny, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford. A status yellow low temperature warning is in place for the rest of the country.

The three warnings are in place until 11am on Wednesday. The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have advised motorists to use dipped headlights, slow down and leave extra space between their car and the vehicle in front during snowy conditions.

Online Editors