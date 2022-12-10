‘Little hero’ Danny Norris (7) dies from cancer just week after winning battle with HSE for palliative care at home

Tributes have been paid to a brave schoolboy who died from cancer just a week after winning a battle with the HSE for home-based palliative care.

Danny Norris (7) from Glasha, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, captured the hearts of the nation with his battle to return home before he died yesterday.

He had returned to Tipperary from Crumlin Children’s Hospital just a week earlier after his parents won a battle with the HSE to secure palliative care for him in his own home.

The Norris family were refused such home care for Danny in early November and it was their wish that he came home to be surrounded by his loving family in his last days.

Before his death, Danny’s parents Lisa and Lar spoke passionately about the need for the paediatric palliative care service, which was removed in 2017, to be restored for families that needed it.

The Norris family said they did not want any other family to have to go through the trauma of having to battle for such care.

Local parish priest Fr Michael Toomey said yesterday: "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we in the parish learned today of the death of our little Blue Hero, Danny Norris. Danny died peacefully at home this morning, surrounded by his beloved parents, Lisa and Lar, his big brothers, Charlie, and Shay, his grandparents, family and friends, and of course, his beloved, Panda.”

Also speaking yesteday, Michael Ryan, principal of the local primary school in Ballymacarby where Danny attended, said: "We learned this morning of the news that Danny Norris, one of our current pupils has sadly died.

"This is a terrible loss for his family, our school and our local community. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Danny's family. His mum Lisa, dad Lar and brothers Charlie and Shay and extended family and friends.

"Danny was a pupil in Rang 1 and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

"Danny was a bubbly, kind hearted boy who loved school and socialising. He will be always remembered for his sense of fun, his love of pandas, turtles and his many friends. We have been in contact with Danny's parents and assured them of our on-going support to them over the coming days and weeks.”

Local Independent TD Michael Lowry said: ‘”It was with the heaviest of hearts that I learned this morning that little Danny Norris has passed away. This brave little man has captured the hearts of the nation throughout his journey with illness and, most recently, with the efforts to bring him home to spend his final days with family.

"Danny passed peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted parents Lisa and Lar, his brothers Charlies and Shay, his family, his carers and those he loved most throughout his short life. Our love and prayers are with them all at this time.

"Danny has left this world but his legacy will live on. Those who knew and loved him will forever be enriched by his presence in their lives.”

Danny’s funeral takes place on Monday at Our lady and St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.