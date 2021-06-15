| 21.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Litany of scandals from Priory Hall to pyrite show us that building standards must be more than just a facade 

Caroline O'Doherty

Priory Hall apartments in North County Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Michael Healy outside his house in Erris, Co Mayo in 2017, which was crumbling because of pyrite in the concrete blocks used in the construction. Photo: Keith Heneghan Expand

Close

Priory Hall apartments in North County Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Priory Hall apartments in North County Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

Michael Healy outside his house in Erris, Co Mayo in 2017, which was crumbling because of pyrite in the concrete blocks used in the construction. Photo: Keith Heneghan

Michael Healy outside his house in Erris, Co Mayo in 2017, which was crumbling because of pyrite in the concrete blocks used in the construction. Photo: Keith Heneghan

/

Priory Hall apartments in North County Dublin. Photo: Mark Condren

STANDING outside, looking up at their homes, the owners of apartments in the Priory Hall complex struggled to grasp what they were hearing.

The leaks, cracks, crumbling concrete and fire-safety breaches were well known to them but now they were being told that the entire front of the building could fall off.

If ever a symbol was needed for the scandals that were beginning to engulf the building industry and its regulatory overseers, a toppling facade was it.

Privacy