Listener to Ronan Collins Show claimed playing O Holy Night discriminated against non-Christians

A listener to the Ronan Collins Show who complained that playing the Christmas hymn O Holy Night was discrimination against non-Christians has had his complaint thrown out.

The male complainant told the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) that by playing the hymn on the RTÉ Radio 1 show on December 8, 2021, the national broadcaster had stigmatised him and other non-Christians, inappropriately and unjustifiably, on the basis of religion.

He highlighted the lyrics “fall on your knees” which he said is disrespectful of human dignity and that to order someone to their knees amounts to an abuse of power.

He also stated that the lyric “and in his name all oppression shall cease" is inappropriate and unjustifiable, noting examples of historical oppression carried out in the name of Christianity.

The complainant accused the national broadcaster of actively condoning and sponsoring the lies, false promises, stigmatisation and abuse of power contained in the lyrics by repeatedly playing the hymn.

In its response to the complaint, RTÉ said it did not accept that O Holy Night constitutes “stigmatisation of non-Christians, or that it is harmful or unduly offensive”.

RTÉ said the hymn has been well embedded in popular culture for many decades, and it has been covered by many artists, from diverse genres. The broadcaster said it is a popular hymn among listeners of the programme and many versions of it were broadcast in the days before Christmas.

Rejecting the complain, the BAI’s Executive Complaints Forum acknowledged that the listener found some of the lyrics offensive but found “no basis” to believe that broadcasting the hymn “would cause harm” as it is characterised in the authority’s code of programming standards.

“The [BAI] forum also noted that O Holy Night is a well-known Christian hymn, broadcast during the Christian celebration period of Christmas to an audience that includes many Christians. The forum was of the opinion that the broadcast of this hymn was in keeping with a programme of this nature and with audience expectations of the programme, particularly during the Christmas period.”

Meanwhile the BAI also rejected 12 complaints made in relation to two broadcasts on RTÉ Radio 1 and Newstalk in which Covid-19 vaccines were discussed.

RTÉ One’s Claire Byrne Live on October 18, 2021, included a discussion with journalist Joe O’Shea. The focus of the broadcast was whether unvaccinated people should face increased restrictions.

Mr O’Shea was in favour of increasing restrictions for the unvaccinated and expressed his anger with people who make that choice. He said there was no debate on the matter, because “you can’t debate with somebody who believes a religious belief almost, a cult-like thing of ‘I’m not going to get vaccinated’.”

A complainant wrote that Mr O’Shea’s comments were prejudiced against those who are not vaccinated, which meant the broadcast could not be presented in an objective and impartial manner.

RTÉ defended this debate on the grounds of public health advice that vaccination reduces the severity of the infection. They noted that broadcasters have the right to give due weight to the consensus of “scientific, medical, and public knowledge on issues such as this”.

The Compliance Committee ruled in favour of RTÉ and rejected the complaint. They found “no basis to deem an opinion that some people choose not to have a Covid-19 vaccine because they believe in conspiracy theories as discriminatory or inciting hatred”.

Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show from 28 October 28, 2021, received several complaints, following a segment called ‘Covid Roundup’. This featured interviews with medical and scientific professionals, and an interview with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The complaints said Mr Kenny had expressed views which were prejudiced against people who are not vaccinated and this prevented the programme being presented in a fair and objective manner.

Included in the criticisms of this broadcast were Mr Kenny’s comments that unvaccinated people should stay at home and that an employer needs to know whether a staff member is vaccinated or not.

Newstalk defended Mr Kenny’s comments on the basis that “part of the role of a current affairs presenter is to ensure the audience is exposed to a wide variety of views on a subject, which includes facilitating the views of the interviewee and reflecting the views of those not contributing to the programme”.

They said that Mr Kenny had not discriminated against any person or group, and that the broadcast was fair, objective and impartial.

The committee rejected the complaints on the grounds that the issues raised by Mr Kenny were relevant and appropriate for interviewing a government minister about his area of responsibility.