Line of Duty finale breaks viewing records

Mother of God! Line of Duty has broken BBC viewing records with its season six finale pulling in 12.8 million views - so far.

The BBC1 fast-paced cop drama concluded last night and has since then seen a record-breaking 12.8 million views overnight, according to Variety.

Based in Belfast and starring Fermanagh’s Adrian Dunbar, who helped inject a major Irish influence into the show with his catchphrases, the show has proven a pandemic smash.

The viewer numbers compare to last week’s which were just 11 million, in comparison.

The finale took a 51.7pc share of viewer figures.

The BBC said the final show was the most watched episode of any drama since modern records began in 2002, though this did not include soaps.

In February 2001, ITV’s Heartbeat earned 13.2 million viewers overnight.

But given streaming has become a major phenomenon since then, the Line of Duty effect is perhaps even more incredible.

The show, which delves into the murky world of corrupt cops, is created by Jed Mercurio and is produced by World Productions.