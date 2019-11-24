The Irishwoman who died tragically in Italy on Saturday morning has been named locally.

Limerick woman who died tragically in Italy has been named locally

Mairead O’Connor Breffni (30), originally from from Kildimo, 10 miles outside of Limerick city, is suspected to have died in Ancona when she slipped into the water beside a crew ship she worked on.

Local media reports state that she worked as a waitress on the 52-metre-long yacht.

Her body was found at approximately 4.30am near the superyacht on Saturday morning.

