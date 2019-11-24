Limerick woman who died tragically in Italy has been named locally
The Irishwoman who died tragically in Italy on Saturday morning has been named locally.
Mairead O’Connor Breffni (30), originally from from Kildimo, 10 miles outside of Limerick city, is suspected to have died in Ancona when she slipped into the water beside a crew ship she worked on.
Local media reports state that she worked as a waitress on the 52-metre-long yacht.
Her body was found at approximately 4.30am near the superyacht on Saturday morning.
It's believed an autopsy will take place on Monday.
Local councillor Tony Ruddle FG said: "It’s an awful tragedy to hear of this morning and the family is very well respected and very popular in the town.
“Her father Liam is very popular and very well liked, he is a football referee in west Limerick,” he added.
“It’s very sad to hear the news this morning and the community is shocked.”
A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that they were providing consular assistance.
“It is with deep sadness that we hear of the untimely passing of Mairead,” said Independent Councillor Emmett O’Brien.
“The community is in a state of shock at her passing. I wish to extent my sympathies to her family,” he added.
Online Editors