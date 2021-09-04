Limerick player scoops €500,000 in last night’s Euromillions draw

A top prize win of €500,000 in last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw was scooped by a player in Co Limerick last night.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased last Wednesday – September 1 - at the Tesco store in the Roxboro shopping centre in Roxboro, Co. Limerick.

The winning ticket holder is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to get in touch with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of last night’s €17m EuroMillions jackpot, over 58,000 players in Ireland won prizes across the EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus games.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto jackpot is set to hit a five year high and roll towards an estimated €13.5m.

The current jackpot has been rolling for almost three months and the next jackpot winner could become the 10th biggest Lotto winner in the history of the game in Ireland.



