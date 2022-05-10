A member of the senior Limerick hurling panel was arrested after an altercation in a pub in which a Tipperary hurler was allegedly head-butted.

The incident broke-out in a well-known pub in Limerick city at 12.30am on Monday just hours after the two counties had played each other in a fiercely contested Munster Championship game.

Tipperary had unexpectedly led for most of the game but the reigning All Ireland champions put in an impressive final 10 minutes to swing the tie.

The Irish Independent understands tempers flared between two players from the opposing teams in a Limerick pub later that night.

Gardai were called to the scene after a report of an assault. The Limerick player was arrested for an alleged Section 4 assault and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He was questioned before being released without charge later on Monday. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions who must decide whether to pursue a case.

It is not clear whether the Tipperary player required hospital treatment after the incident.

It is understood that a formal statement of complaint has not been made to gardai in relation to the case.

Following queries from the Irish Independent, Limerick GAA released a statement saying: “On Sunday night last a member of the Limerick Senior Hurling squad was involved in a breach of our team protocols.

“The matter has been dealt with by management internally and no further comment will be made on the matter at this time.”

A spokesperson for Tipperary GAA said they are “not aware of any alleged incident in Limerick following last Sunday’s senior hurling game”.