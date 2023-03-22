| 13.3°C Dublin

Limerick couple die 25 hours apart in nursing home after 70 years together

Terence and Maureen Byrnes

Close

Terence and Maureen Byrnes

Terence and Maureen Byrnes

Terence and Maureen Byrnes

Neasa Cumiskey

A couple who spent 70 years together were buried side-by-side on Monday after dying just over a day apart.

Terence (Terry) and Maureen (Mary) Byrnes, of Watergate in Limerick city, died “peacefully” at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home in Newport, Co Tipperary, last week.

