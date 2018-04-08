Liking that sunshine? Get used to it...the warm bright weather is here to stay (mostly)
Waking up this morning has given the illusion of full-blown spring-time, but the sunshine is just a temporary spell for some today.
As predicted, temperatures across the country are rising but that hasn't completely dispelled the erratic weather conditions.
The bright early hours are forecast to be taken over by widespread showers, at least in the southern counties, by Sunday afternoon.
For added affect, some are even expected to turn heavy and locally thundery. The ray of sunshine is that these conditions are expected to clear by this evening.
Temperatures today may reach as high as 13 degrees, whereas the mercury will drop as low as three degrees in places overnight.
If you're holding out hope for more reliable conditions, next week is expected to be mostly dry, with the exception of occasional showers.
Strong north east winds are also on the horizon for Tuesday, so it might be wise to hold on to your hats for the moment.
Come Friday and the next weekend, increasingly milder weather is expected but not without occasional spells of rain or showers.
Online Editors