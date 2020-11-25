‘Like a fashion show’- Carlow Principal denies anything inappropriate was said to students about their PE uniform

A Principal in Carlow said female students were treating their PE uniform days as a “fashion show" after the school came under criticism for telling female students not to wear tight-fitting clothes.

A series of assemblies were held in Presentation College Carlow for female students from all year groups where the students were asked not to wear clothes such as leggings.

The principal, Ray Murray, has spoken out about the incident, saying some of the comments on social media are “scandalous” and “damaging to staff”.

He has denied that anything “inappropriate, wrong or uncomfortable” was said to female students on this issue.

“Some of the comments up on social media are scandalous and damaging to staff as well. In what was a normal enough assembly about uniform regulations has escalated into this,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Murray explained that due to Covid-19 regulations students wear their PE uniforms for the full day that they have the class as they are unable to use the changing rooms.

“What was noted by staff and myself over the past month or so is that on PE days when students were coming in, particularly the girls, the uniform regulations were not being followed and it was becoming more a fashion show than anything else,” he said.

“There was a discussion with myself, the deputy principal, and the deans on how best to address it and it was felt that the simplest way was to just talk to the girls and go through, a reminder, of what the school uniform regulations are.”

‘Only female students were asked to attend the assemblies when the message was delivered. When asked if in hindsight the boys should have been included too, he said “not necessarily”.

“The boys were not spoken to because the issue was primarily with the girls because it was becoming a fashion show,” he said.

“The PE uniform was not being worn properly, in particular instead of tracksuit bottoms there was a variety of garments being worn, more so leggings- it was not an issue with the boys.

“Not necessarily (should the boys have been included) we are restricted here in terms of space and meeting students.”

He added that he didn’t want to be “embarrassing people either” if the boys were included in the assemblies.

The principal denies that anything was said along the lines that female students can’t wear tight-fitting clothing because it would make staff uncomfortable.

“No, the first I heard of this was late on Friday and a teacher came to me and said that some 6th-year girls were a bit uncomfortable after assembly, so I went and spoke with the dean and I said was anything mentioned about staff being uncomfortable in terms of what the students are wearing? And the dean said no, nothing like that was said,” he explained.

“The only thing that was mentioned was telling the students to make sure they have proper uniform on you so it doesn't lead to any uncomfortable conversation in relation to your uniform.

“We have female deans of discipline, many who are mothers themselves who are talking to girls and I know there was nothing inappropriate, wrong or uncomfortable said to them.

“I do admit there were some students who were upset after some of the assemblies.”





