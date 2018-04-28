Liga Skromane was 'strangled to death' in India, autopsy confirms

Liga Skromane was stranguled to death, an autopsy has confirmed.

In a major breakthrough in the investigation into death, the post-mortem report has revealed that Liga (33) - who had been living in Dublin for five years - was strangled.

According to the forensic experts, there were blood clots in her brain that confirmed the possibility of strangulation. They also pointed out that there were bruises on her neck and legs. Liga, who was originally from Latvia, travelled alongside her sister Ilze to India take part in a holistic treatment retreat on February 4.

She disappeared on March 14 and was her remains were found by a local fisherman on April 21. Read More: Murder investigation underway into death of Irishman's wife in India as autopsy shows 'signs of strangulation' A highly-placed Kerala police official said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are likely to arrest suspects in two days once they build a strong evidence-backed case against them.

On Saturday, Inspector General of Police Manoj Abraham also inspected the crime scene. The police has seized a fiber boat that was suspected to have been used to ferry Liga toa secluded place at Vazhamuttom, where her remains were discovered. Two women also confirmed to the authorities that they witnessed Liga going into the mangrove forest alone.

Yesterday, police questioned up to 40 people and reportedly took several of them into custody initially, after which five more arrests were made. According to a boatman, the area is frequented by drug peddlers who are disguised as anglers.

Read More: 'We appeal to the police for a full investigation' - husband hits out over claim wife died by suicide in India According to sources, Liga's family is planning to cremate her body in Thiruvananthapuram itself as her body is badly decomposed and cannot be flown to Dublin.

Her heartbroken partner Andrew Jordan has previously urged anyone with information about Liga's death to come forward.

The Dubliner said: "I plead with the people of Kerala to come forward with the information, if they have any idea about what had happened to my wife."

