Lifeline for Moneypoint under plan to replace coal with offshore wind

The expected new development for Moneypoint is being seen as 'an important step forward' for the country's renewable energy commitments

Moneypoint could get a new lease of life under ESB plans for an offshore floating wind farm to replace the soon to be decommissioned coal plant.

ESB has partnered with Norwegian wind energy experts Equinor for the project which would see two clusters of turbines installed in separate phases, starting with a 70-square-kilometre area around 16km off the Clare and Kerry coasts.

The second and much larger cluster would stretch to 200 square kilometers a further 20km out from shore.

Together, they would produce between one and one-and-a-half gigawatts of electricity – enough to power the equivalent of 1.5 million homes.

Moneypoint’s deep water port, used for ships delivering coal, would provide facilities for the construction while the turbines would be connected to the Moneypoint substation to continue the plant’s role in bringing electricity to the national grid.

Read More

The project has to clear many planning and licencing hurdles and it is not known how many jobs it would provide but it has thrown a lifeline to the power station and surrounding community.

Operations at Moneypoint, for many years the country’s largest electricity generation plant, have been gradually reducing in recent years in the move away from fossil fuels.

The national climate action plan requires coal fired electricity generation to cease completely by 2025 and while there had been some talk of converting the plant to alternative fuels, the potential output was thought unlikely to justify the investment.

Clare TD Michael McNamara said he was delighted with the news after a long period of uncertainty in the area.

"Over the past year, I have been critical of the Government in the Dáil for seeking to source power from offshore energy projects in Europe at a time when no similar projects were being advanced by our Government,” he said.

“I am delighted that moves are now expected to be made to develop our own offshore energy sector utilising the existing transmission network from Moneypoint.

“The expected new development for Moneypoint will be an important step forward for the country's renewable energy commitments and will represent a significant boost for the economies of Clare and Ireland."

Offshore wind farms are at preparation stage at numerous locations around the east and south coasts, but they will use the more traditional fixed-base technology suited to the shallower seabed in those location and will sit closer to shore.

Floating offshore wind technology is not so advanced but Equinor developed the world’s first floating farm off Scotland several years ago and is building another in the North Sea.

Floating farms can take advantage of stronger and more consistent winds further out to sea and, while they are harnessed to the seabed, the structures are less invasive than fixed-platform turbines.

ESB and Equinor also have plans to explore the potential for offshore floating turbines off the Cork coast.

The company said it would provide more details of its future plans through a formal announcement on Friday.

Read More

Online Editors