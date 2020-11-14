‘Life without Martin is living hell’ – Heartbroken mum pleads for safety on roads this winter

Stay safe: Parents Pat and Caroline Ginnelly celebrate their son Martin’s 21st birthday in 2018, just months before he died

A devastated mum whose world collapsed when her adored son was killed in a car crash two years ago has urged everyone to be mindful on the roads this winter.

Caroline Ginnelly made the plea ahead of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Accident Victims tomorrow.

Her son Martin (21) was killed when the car in which he was a passenger was involved in a single vehicle collision near his home in Gibbstown, Co Meath, at 3.30am on July 7, 2018.

Heartbroken mum of four Caroline said the family have been living a nightmare since that day, and described her life as “very sad and very lonely”.

"Our lives will never be the same," she said.

"I remember the doorbell going and looking at my watch to see it was 6.12am. I looked out the window and saw the garda car. My heart sank. I was walking up the hall and looked into Martin's room and noticed he wasn't there. I knew something had happened but it was the furthest thing from my mind that he was gone.

"Then the garda told us Martin was dead and my life, my whole world collapsed before me. He's my baby, he's only 21, he shouldn't have been killed.

"Life is precious. Cars are not toys, they can be weapons and to every road user out there, drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians, please be that little extra careful on the roads. A split second, a lapse of concentration or a stray glance can leave some other family, like us, in a living hell struggling to ever fully accept that they are never coming home again."

