‘Life is a gift’ – family in tribute to George Nkencho

Friends and family of George Nkencho gather to release balloons to commemorate his life. PA Photo.

The family of George Nkencho, the man shot dead by armed gardaí, have described life as a “gift” and urged people “not to waste it”.

A memorial for the 27-year-old, who died on December 30, was held near Mr Nkencho’s home in west Dublin yesterday.

There were emotional scenes as family and friends gathered to remember him and release balloons in the colours of his favourite team, Manchester United.

A minute’s silence was held after speeches were made and his name was read out 21 times.

Mr Nkencho was described as a “beautiful guy” and a “great friend, brother and son”.

Challenges

His sister Gloria Nkencho said: “The one thing that I’ve realised in all of this is life is a gift.

“Every day we stand here it’s a gift. It is a gift to be breathing.

“We’re here to think about George and as we release these balloons I want everyone to think about everything it is that’s weighing them down and watch it float away.

“Watch it go into the sky and never come back again. You are on this Earth for a reason.

“Take the opportunity, take the gift. Don’t waste it.”

The family thanked those who turned out.

Ms Nkencho said: “Words cannot begin to describe the appreciation that my family have for each and every single one. Not all of you knew George, but some of you did.

“Regardless, you’re all here standing here with our family. It’s the love you have for me, my parents, my siblings that’s brought you here and because you know what’s right.”

George's brother Emmanuel said: "We loved the same stuff, the same team. We played the same position, the same music. It's hard to see him go like that.”

Mr Nkencho was shot multiple times outside his home in Clonee.

He was allegedly brandishing a knife and threatened gardaí before he was shot.

Online Editors