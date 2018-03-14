'Life changing' - Carer who looks after both his parents scoops €500,000 EuroMillions jackpot

The winner, who has chosen to remain private, revealed just how much the windfall means to him when he visited National Lottery HQ to collect his prize.

He said: “This is life-changing. I really don’t believe it still. This win will mean the absolute world to me and my family. Being a carer is a tough job and while it is not always financially viable, it is without doubt one of the most rewarding jobs on the planet.

“I love my job caring for my parents and would not dream of doing anything else at the moment. However, the half a million prize will allow me to properly support my family financially for the foreseeable future and it will allow us the freedom to make decisions without having to worry about costs,” he added.