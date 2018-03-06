Lidl's plans to build larger store on Fortunestown Lane 'under review' after looting damage

Lidl Ireland today confirmed that they had intended to build a new, larger store on Fortunestown Lane in Tallaght.

The retailer said that plans are now on hold after that branch was looted and damaged on Friday night.

In a statement released today, a spokesperson for Lidl said: "We can confirm that it had been our intention to build a new larger store on Fortunestown Lane. "Given the events of Friday last, that decision is now under review."

Lidl said that it currently has engineers and consultants on site assessing the "significant damage" caused to the building and they are awaiting their recommendations before making a final decision about future plans. The supermarket at Fortunestown Lane was bulldozed and burgled during the incident which took place during Storm Emma on Friday.

None of the staff were in the building at the time as it was closed following Met Eireann's status red alert. Lidl confirmed yesterday that the 30 employees affected by the incident at the Tallaght branch have been redeployed to stores nearby

The Lidl store in Fortunestown Lane, Jobstown, Tallaght, as nine people have been arrested (Niall Carson/PA)

A meeting was held on Monday morning and a Lidl spokeswoman said the actions of others will not "impact the livelihood of our hard-working team." "On behalf of the Store Manager Ruth and her team we would like to thank everyone for their kind words in the aftermath of this incident. The team are genuinely blown away by the swell of support from, not just the community that they serve daily, but from right around the country," the spokeswoman said.

Online Editors