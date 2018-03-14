Lidl confirm plans to rebuild store destroyed in Fortunestown

Lidl Ireland have confirmed that they plan to rebuild their store in Fortunestown that was destroyed on March 2.

The supermarket at Fortunestown Lane was bulldozed and burgled during an incident which took place during Storm Emma.

Today the company announced that they will commence building a 'new and improved store' in the coming weeks. They hope it will be open to the public 'by late summer'.

In their statement they say: "We have been blown away by the level of support received from our loyal customer base in the Fortunestown area over the past few weeks. We recognise that our service and store team have been greatly missed by the local community over the past few weeks and the team look forward to welcoming back our loyal customers once the rebuild is complete." Previously the company had said that plans to build a new store were under review and staff were redeployed to other stores in the wake of the incident.

None of the company's staff were in the building at the time of the incident as it was closed following Met Eireann's status red alert.

