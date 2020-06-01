Lidl apologises to Senator Lynn Ruane after she was asked to wear a different top while shopping

SENATOR Lynn Ruane vented online after being asked not to wear a swimming suit as a top, while out grocery shopping.

The independent senator, from Tallaght, Dublin, took to Twitter to air her frustration after a trip to a Lidl supermarket.

Ms Ruane tweeted: “Lidl wants me to wear a different top to shop there apparently.

“As if me wearing a swimsuit for a top in the Summer is any different to any other little tank top I’d wear.

“Get a grip. Men walking round in vests showing just as much skin.”

She followed up with another tweet explaining how the experience had impacted her.

“I have to say, I went home, checked the mirror, berated myself that maybe you could see too much of my upper thigh through my sarong (although he (staff member) didn't comment on my bottom half).”

The senator, who was in April reelected to the Seanad after securing Trinity College’s final seat, explained to her Twitter followers that she was inside the store when a male member of staff told her to “dress in a more appropriate top.”

She took a photograph of the tie dye swimming top she was wearing and it seemed to have a similar appearance to a vest top.

“I was already in there… You can see the same amount of skin as you would wearing a little summer dress or tank top,” she tweeted.

“I also have a big, coloured sarong around my waist, so I didn’t just walk in in a swimsuit only.

“I only wanted bread. Felt so embarrassed.”

The issue garnered a major backing for the politician, who has recently commented on the issue of men being allowed to go topless during warm weather, while women are not permitted this same right.

She later tweeted: “Lidl have communicated with me very promptly, apologising for the incident and I’m glad they will be communicating their policy with the store and security involved.”

A Lidl spokeswoman said: “We have been made aware of a situation in a store regarding an inappropriate comment to a customer regarding her clothing. This comment was made by a member of Lidl’s third party security company and not by a Lidl employee.

“In an effort to manage social distancing there are increased levels of security in stores and many of these guards are not overly familiar with store policies.

“We have been in touch with the customer to apologise directly and we have contacted the company to ensure that all third party staff contracted to Lidl are re-briefed on policies.”

Online Editors