Liam Neeson hopes to begin work on film about the Tuam Mother and Baby Home next year

Actor Liam Neeson has said he hopes to begin work on a new film next year which tells the story of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home.

He told the Late Late Show he first heard about the history of in the institution in a New York Times article.

“I was filled with emotion, I was filled with horror, I was filled with embarrassment,” he said.

The Belfast man, who is approaching his 70th birthday, said he was incredibly moved and angered by the story and felt compelled to use his substantial celebrity to highlight the plight of those who are campaigning for the Tuam babies.

“I was lying on top of my bed, I shot up straight and I thought I’m going to do something about this. Whatever celebrity status I have in the film world, I’m going to do something,” he said.

Mr Neeson is collaborating on the project with his friend and producer Jules Daly and said he paid a visit to the home of Galway historian Catherine Corless who broke the story initially.

Neeson said he was struck by Ms Corless’s humility and described her as an “extraordinary woman”.

“We’re going to this film. We have a wonderful writer on-board, and I told Catherine to please be patient with us. It’s a long process, it can take a long time.

“Hopefully, maybe in a year’s time we’ll be able to start production on this. To tell this story and show it the world,” he said.

Mr Neeson added that the bones 796 children remain in “these septic chambers” in Tuam and he hopes the project can ensure “dignity” is shown to the babies.

“All Catherine wants and all we want, is for dignity to be shown to these babies. To be identified, buried and given that dignity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Neeson also took the opportunity to thank the members of the Irish public and the businesses who donated to UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine Give a Vaccine campaign over the last year.

“The Irish people and companies gave us €5.5m. That translated into vaccinating over two million people. It’s extraordinary. We were absolutely bowled over by this generosity and it’s still going on,” he added.