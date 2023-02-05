Leo Varadkar will ‘lean on’ FAI over Ballybrack’s John Delaney deal for Ireland match tickets

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett used his slot at leaders’ questions in the Dáil last week to question the Taoiseach about the ending of a “sweetheart” ticketing deal that the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) had with a supporters’ club in his constituency.

In recent weeks the Ballybrack Seagulls Supporters’ Club — which has over 1,000 members, and which had a deal for 950 premium tickets for Ireland home games in the Aviva Stadium — has been unable to secure a deal with the FAI for this year.

Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team will play glamour European Championship home qualifiers against France and Holland this year.

Last Tuesday in the Dáil, Boyd Barrett — a TD for Dún Laoghaire — said the Government had made commitments to addressing the cost-of-living crisis.

“One aspect of quality of life is access to sports events,” said Boyd Barrett. “It may be of interest to the Taoiseach to know that the biggest Republic of Ireland soccer supporters’ network is a group called the Ballybrack Seagulls — which has had an arrangement with the FAI for the last 10 years under which it buys season tickets and gets discounted tickets for young people.

“They are the fans we always see, even when there is not a full attendance and it may not be such a popular game. A big game with France is coming up — and, interestingly, the FAI has pulled out of the arrangement it had with the Ballybrack Seagulls for 10 years.

“Under the annual agreed arrangement, it cost €235 for a season ticket and €55 for a young person, which was discounted. The FAI has come back to the Ballybrack Seagulls and said a season ticket would cost €400 and there would be no discounts for young people.

“I ask the Taoiseach to ask the Minister of State with responsibility for sport to intervene with the FAI, because this is letting the fans and young people down.”

Leo Varadkar said “that definitely sounds like poor form” and said fans who attend games when others do not should be rewarded. He promised to raise the issue with Thomas Byrne, the junior minister for Sport, to see if he could “lean on the FAI in some way”.

The FAI sold out its 2023 season tickets last November after selling 23,000. Prices for early renewals ranged up to €270 for adults and €55 for children.

The Ballybrack Seagulls Supporters’ Club told the Sunday Independent it had held 950 season tickets and 950 match-by-match tickets last year. The club’s ticketing deal has been viewed with suspicion by some in the FAI and other supporter groups, due to Ballybrack’s previous close ties with John Delaney, the FAI’s chief executive up to March 2019.

Ballybrack’s leadership issued supportive statements about Delaney’s leadership in the face of calls for his resignation at the end of the Martin O’Neill era in late 2018.

Delaney favoured Ballybrack in a number of ways down the years. He ensured its members could be ball-boys at a closed-door match with Northern Ireland, and the FAI allowed children of Ballybrack members to be match-day mascots.

In the week before Delaney failed to obtain an injunction to prevent a story about his €100,000 loan to the FAI being revealed in March 2019, he travelled to Connecticut in America and was ‘capped’ in a Ballybrack challenge match.

An FAI source said Ballybrack had “a sweetheart deal” with the FAI under Delaney, and that following a ticketing review it was decided everyone would pay the same price. An FAI review found 17,000 tickets out of 51,500 for a 2017 home play-off defeat to Denmark were either free, heavily discounted, or given in lieu of payment.

A 2020 FAI ticketing review report obtained by the Sunday Independent highlighted the Ballybrack deal as one of a number of hangovers from the Delaney era.

The review said Ballybrack had 771 “heavily discounted” premium-level season tickets that cost €180 each, compared to the €240 cost for its Category-A season tickets. Three other clubs, London, Derry and St Ita’s had a combined 144 season tickets costing €220 each.

The review said there was “no transparency or policy”. The FAI was “significantly undercutting” its Club Ireland season ticket deal. The review said some supporters’ clubs were getting ad-hoc free tickets, and there were “levels of frustration, mistrust and animosity” between the clubs and the FAI due to the lack of transparency or policy.

The lack of policy also affected the FAI’s allocation of away tickets. It said 65pc of away tickets went to supporters’ clubs, 20pc to the “football family” which were allocated by the CEO, and 15pc went to Abbey Travel, its travel partner.

The review pointed out that while supporters’ clubs represented 20pc of season ticket holders, their 65pc allocation of away tickets disadvantaged the majority of season ticket holders.

The review highlighted that a number of amateur leagues and Shelbourne FC were receiving large numbers of tickets in lieu of grants or other payments that the cash-strapped FAI owed them.

The review noted there was no contract in place with Abbey Travel and that Tom Jordan, a management advisor hired by Delaney, was receiving four premium adult tickets in lieu of payment for his services. One Delaney loyalist on the FAI’s council was receiving 40 premium “comps” for every match.

Many times we have gone to the ends of the earth and argued and fallen out with so many jumped-up suits

The proposal to the FAI board said a new ticketing pricing policy for supporters’ clubs should be based on transparency, volume and administration.

A WhatsApp message signed by Wayne O’Sullivan and George Downer, two of Ballybrack’s negotiators, sent to the club’s members last month complained that the FAI were trying to increase the cost of children’s tickets by a factor of eight.

They said this alleged increase came while they were “watching potentially the worst football team this island has had in over 40 years”. The message apologised for not securing a new deal and questioned how the FAI could turn down €500,000 a year.

“Many times we have gone to the ends of the earth and argued and fallen out with so many jumped-up suits — all in the name of securing you the best possible ticket package,” they said. “We will, though, stop short at selling our morals and beliefs of what football and on this occasion ‘the football fan’ should be and how they should be treated.”

In a statement, Ballybrack said its deal with the FAI was negotiated annually and had been agreed with the FAI since Delaney’s departure.

“We cannot afford this new pricing and sought an alternative, as this affects up to 1,900 people who purchased tickets though us in 2022,” it said.

“However, as loyal fans of our nation’s team we are desperate to continue — and must leave all avenues open in a bid to reach resolution, so we can revert back to being fans of the team.”

Asked about its dealings with Delaney, the club wrote to the FAI on Friday to complain this was “false information” and said it only dealt with FAI chief executives on ticketing after Delaney’s departure.

When contacted, the FAI said it agreed to review its ticketing policies as part of its bailout agreement with the government in 2020. It has written directly to Boyd Barrett about his criticisms and declined to comment further.