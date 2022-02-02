Leo Varadkar pushing for increase to €100 electricity credit to help families with cost of living crisis

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is pushing to have the €100 energy credit increased to help address the cost of living crisis experienced by thousands of families.

Mr Varadkar wants a “more generous” energy credit to alleviate the sky-rocketing of electricity costs over the winter months.

However, senior Fianna Fáil and Green Party sources said they are unaware of any plans to increase the credit which is worth €113.50 to billpayers when Vat is included.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is concerned about the impact on inflation of increasing the credit, but he is anxious to address cost of living measures in other ways such as reducing the cost of medicine by reducing the threshold of the drug payment scheme.

Inflation across the EU has hit a record high of 5.1pc according to the latest figures, but it has dipped slightly in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Exchequer figures show tax revenues in January at €6.7bn were 24pc higher than last year and 13pc up on January 2020.

The Cabinet recently signed off on legislation underpinning the unprecedented energy credit which is aimed at reducing the financial burden of electricity costs. The new scheme is expected to be in place by March.

However, Mr Varadkar wants the €100 tax credit, which is currently set to cost around €200m, increased further.

A senior Fine Gael source said: “The Tánaiste believes more needs to be done to help families with the cost of living squeeze and we are working on options.

“A more generous energy credit is one option and would be simple to do once the legislation is passed. Also, it benefits all households which is important,” the source added.

They said that in the “medium term” the party wants to reduce the cost of healthcare and childcare.

Earlier this week, the Tánaiste spoke to ministers about his desire to urgently address the cost of living problem which has become a major issue for the Government.

Mr Varadkar had a private meeting with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe after a Fine Gael ministers’ meeting to discuss measures aimed at addressing the rising costs of bills for families.

The cost of living has become a major political issue in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic with Opposition parties raising the problem repeatedly in the Dáil.

The Tánaiste is expected to flag his intention to seek an increase in teh energy credit when he addresses the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting tonight.