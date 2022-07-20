Leitrim club says GAA must drop AIB as sponsor if it won’t reverse decision to go cashless

A Leitrim GAA club has called on the association to drop AIB as a sponsor for the 2022 All-Ireland club championship unless the bank reverses its decision to go entirely cashless in 70 of its branches.

The Ballinamore-based Seán O’Heslins club, the reigning Leitrim champions, described the bank’s move as “an attack on rural and small town Ireland”.

In a strongly worded statement, the club say they were deeply shocked at the announcement.

“Again, it appears that rural and small communities will be impacted by a decision from an organisation that calls itself a ‘GAA Supporter’ and sponsor.

“In AIB’s latest advert for the GAA club championship ‘Tough Can’t Quit’ they use the following tag lines: Why do we go on? Why do we get up when we fall? Why do we keep going when we have no shot? We carry on, we can’t stop, it’s who we are, these are our people, this is our club, we can’t walk away. It’s in our blood.”

The statement accuses AIB of having a “rose-tinted” view of their own organisation given that that are attempting to stand behind the words used in the advertising slogan while at the same time going against “the very ethos” of those words with their decision.

“Let’s be clear this is not a cut saving exercise; this is profit maximisation by an organisation that was bailed out by the Government using revenue generated by the very communities they are now deserting.

"This decision will have a detrimental impact on everyone in our communities including the vulnerable at a time when we have a cost-of-living crisis.

“As an organisation that prides itself on being part of our community, we cannot stand idly by as our community suffers. We will ‘Stand Tough’ with our community, with our supporters and our sponsors.

“Ballinamore Seán O’Heslins calls on AIB to stand by their words ‘Tough can’t quit’ and reverse their decision and stand with our communities.

“If AIB fails to reverse their decision we call on the GAA Central Council to immediately remove AIB from the sponsorship of the GAA Club Championships 2022 and to cease all partnerships with an organisation that clearly does not have the best interests of our communities at the forefront of its thinking and goes against the very ethos of the GAA,” added the statement.

Seán O Heslins is Leitrim’s most successful club winning 21 county football titles.

Separately, the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland has joined the growing calls for AIB to reverse its decision, saying removing cash services from 70 branches will have a substantial negative impact on its members across the country.

While many businesses primarily conduct their trade through card transactions, a significant element of VFI members’ trade relies on cash customers.

VFI chief executive Paul Clancy said: “Our members will be forced into a situation where they will have to carry cash for longer distances and then wait in larger queues as the branches that do remain open become busier.

“Publicans in Castletownbere will now have to travel to Bantry, a one-hour journey each way. Taking into consideration the ‘wait time’ in the branch this simple cash transaction could take upwards of three hours to complete.

“Publicans will be forced to reduce the frequency of visits to the nearest branch, which will increase the cash held in the premises which could impact insurance cover. There is also a consequential increase in mileage, an unwelcome development that will increase pollution and drive up energy costs for small business owners.

“AIB’s suggestion that local post offices will take up the slack in areas without bank branches fails to stand up to scrutiny. Coin withdrawals in post offices are capped at €1,500 per week and must be pre-ordered. Cash lodgements are capped at €5,000 per week. This is a ridiculous situation for local businesses to find themselves in after years of loyalty to AIB.”