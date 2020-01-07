Legendary broadcaster Larry Gogan has died, aged 81.

The veteran broadcaster worked with RTE for over 50 years, he was a presenter with 2FM for forty years, before moving to digital station RTE Gold last year.

Dee Forbes, Director General of RTÉ, paid tribute to Mr Gogan this morning.

She said in a statement: "Larry Gogan was a legend, and a genuine national institution. He transcended generations – whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song – Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them.

"Legendary, cross-generational, universally popular: The Golden Hour and the “Just a Minute Quiz” were national institutions, just the like the man himself.

"He returns now to his beloved Florrie - we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves."

Dan Healy, Head of RTE 2FM, has remembered Mr Gogan as "the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history".

“Larry was a huge part of the foundation on which 2FM was built – he was, arguably, the greatest music DJ in Irish broadcasting history; that gorgeous voice; that genius with a link; that love for the music.

"Larry won all the major radio awards in Ireland but over and above them all he had the one that mattered most: universal popularity. Everyone loved Larry, and we’ll all miss him deeply,” he said.

He is predeceased by his wife Florrie in 2012 and is survived by his five children - Gerard, Orla, Grainne, David and Sinead - and 12 grandchildren.

Online Editors