'Legend' - mum thanks Conor McGregor for €10k donation to sick son (5)

MMA star Conor McGregor has donated €10,000 to a young Irish boy in need of hospital care, GoFundMe has confirmed.

Mum Grainne McCullough shared a screenshot of the generous donation last night, thanking McGregor for his contribution.

@TheNotoriousMMA we are forever grateful 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 I will never forget what u have done for my boy u truly are a legend 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Gryz5wWOti — Grainne McCullough (@GrainneMcCullou) September 27, 2018

Five-year-old Bryan 'Bru' had sepsis last year and is now unable to walk or eat, Grainne says.

"This is my last idea for my son as I've spent the last year trying to get him proper medical care, he has a plastic tube [Nasogastric intubation] in his nose since last September," the donation page reads.

"He has seen no dietitian, we are desperate at this stage, we are looking for money for my son Bryan to get private care and the help he deserves....he had sepsis last year and is now unable to walk or eat."

An anonymous €10,000 donation can be seen on the GoFundMe page, but Grainne received an email saying that the donation was made in the MMA champion's name.

A spokesperson for GoFundMe confirmed to Independent.ie that the donation was genuine.

Taking to Twitter, Grainne thanked the "legend" for the money.

"We are forever grateful, I will never forget what you have done for my boy, you truly are a legend," she said.

Donations to the 'Help for Bru' fundraiser can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-bru

