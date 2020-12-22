| 5.3°C Dublin

Legal wrangle over ownership of historic Iveagh Market takes another twist

The building in Dublin's Liberties which dates back over 100 years has been idle for two decades

It's estimated that it could cost €40m to restore the Iveagh Market to its former glory Expand

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

The battle over who owns the derelict Iveagh Market in Dublin’s historic Liberties has taken another twist after hotelier and publican Martin Keane lodged papers with the High Court to reassert his possession of it.

A situation of legal and title confusion arose earlier this month over the ownership of the Edwardian Market on Francis Street.

Mr Keane had already been involved in a long legal wrangle with Dublin City Council over it, claiming it was his because he had possession of it after successfully applying for planning permission to develop it.

