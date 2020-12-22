Legal wrangle over ownership of historic Iveagh Market takes another twist

The battle over who owns the derelict Iveagh Market in Dublin’s historic Liberties has taken another twist after hotelier and publican Martin Keane lodged papers with the High Court to reassert his possession of it.

A situation of legal and title confusion arose earlier this month over the ownership of the Edwardian Market on Francis Street.

Mr Keane had already been involved in a long legal wrangle with Dublin City Council over it, claiming it was his because he had possession of it after successfully applying for planning permission to develop it.

Dublin City Council were seeking repossession of it on the basis that the planning permissions had expired and the site remained undeveloped, and they did not believe Mr Keane could raise the funds to proceed with his plans.

But then the agent for the current Lord Iveagh, whose family built it more than 100 years ago, swooped into town pointing to a clause on the 1906 deeds saying that although the Market was gifted to the citizens of Dublin, through the council, he had the right to repossess it if it was not being used for the purpose for which it was intended.

Lord Iveagh’s agent changed the locks and employed the services of a security company to protect it, and as the dust settled both Dublin City Council and Mr Keane contacted their own solicitors wondering what to do next.

In the latest legal chess move, Martin Keane has lodged papers in the High Court against Lord Iveagh and Dublin City Council with the aim of regaining control of the once magnificent market which been idle for 20 years, much to the annoyance of Liberties residents.

It is estimated that it would cost in the region of €13m to carry out essential structural repairs on the building, while restoring it to its former glory could cost closer to €40m.

Mr Keane confirmed to the Irish Independent that he had lodged the papers last Friday.

“I have paid my money. I spent millions on archeological work and other work under planning permission from the council,” he said.

Mr Keane said he had always known about the ‘reverter clause’ on the 1906 deeds which were invoked by Lord Iveagh this month, but said that papers were issued in 2006 so he could “get comfort” on the matter.

Mr Keane said he could not say any more on that matter due to legal sensitivities central to the case in dispute.

“Lord Iveagh has been calling the reverter clause back into play, but the aim of my court proceedings is to get me back into possession (of the market),” he said.

Mr Keane said he has a long association with the building and wishes to see it developed and not lying idle.

The Iveagh Market took four years to build before opening in 1906. It was built by the Iveagh Trust as part of the Guinness Trust which was founded in 1890 by Edward Guinness, the 1st Earl of Iveagh.

Mr Keane’s plan was to revamp the site into a European-style food hall with restaurants, a distillery, brewery and craft workshops.

He paid a deposit of nearly €2m to Dublin City Council.

But a lack of work at the site led to it sliding deeper into dereliction, while the planning permission granted to Mr Keane lapsed.

In accounts later filed by Mr Keane’s company, Iveagh Market Hotels, it was noted that a "number of legal title issues relating to the premises and site have been ongoing since the date of the contract and these legal title issues have still not been fully resolved".

The accounts, completed at the end of 2017, revealed that at the time of signing the financial statements, title to the premises and site continued to be held by the council and "therefore legal title has not yet been passed to the company and will not do so until such a time as the development is complete".

Frustrated by the lack of development, and not convinced that Mr Keane’s company could raise the necessary finance, the council threatened legal action if he did not forfeit control of the Market.

DCC have been contacted for comment.