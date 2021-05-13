Legal costs at An Bord Pleanála soar as challenges to fast-track housing rise

LEGAL costs paid by the national planning authority soared to €8.2m last year as challenges to fast-track housing developments increased.

The escalating bill is more than twice the figure for 2019 and An Bord Pleanála says a similar amount may apply this year.

The authority’s annual budget is around €28m, of which the taxpayer funds around €18m, so legal costs account for almost half the public contribution and 30pc the total budget.

One in five of all Strategic Housing Development (SHD) applications have so far ended up in the High Court and An Bord Pleanála have lost 70pc of the cases.

The figures were presented to the Public Accounts Committee where Independent TD Verona Murphy described them as “scandalous”.

Ms Murphy demanded board chair, Dave Walsh, explain why so many cases were lost, with such high costs resulting.

“What have you put in place to prevent this, as captain of the ship, which I am beginning to see as the Titanic?” she asked.

Mr Walsh told the committee cases were often taken on a difference of interpretation of EU or national law, or a problem with the way the board explained its decisions rather than the decision itself.

He said the board was constantly learning. “Every case that is won or lost, we get feedback from our legal team,” he said.

Ms Murphy said, however: “Whatever structure you have put in place is not working. That is nothing short of scandalous.”

The number of judicial reviews lodged in relation to SHDs and other planning applications rose from 55 in 2019 to 83 last year, but the increase was mainly due to SHDs.

A further 25 new judicial reviews have been lodged since the start of this year.

SHD arrangements were introduced as a fast-track mechanism in 2017 to allow developments of 100 units or more bypass local authority planning procedures and go straight An Bord Pleanála.

Objectors can not use the traditional local authority appeals system but must take judicial review proceedings in the High Court. So far 54 SHDs have been through judicial review.

Social Democrat TD Catherine Murphy asked Mr Walsh if he believed the system was flawed by cutting people out of the process.

Mr Walsh insisted there still was extensive participation by local authorities and the public and all views were considered.

“We don’t see a deficit [in public consultation] but there is a perception that people would like to have two bites of the cherry,” he said.

Sinn Fein’s Matt Carthy asked why there was no public record of how individual members of the board voted on planning applications.

Mr Walsh said it was because the board took decisions as a collective.

Mr Carthy said that caused accountability and transparency concerns.

“Would it not be prudent for people to know who is making the decisions that result in judicial reviews as such huge cost to the taxpayer?” he said.

He queried whether there was potential for corruption under such an arrangement.

Mr Walsh said he completely rejected the suggestion, saying the board operated in accordance with the law.