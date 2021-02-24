Leaving Cert mock exams not allowed for accredited grades process, schools told

File image of an exam under way - but schools have been warned to steer away from mocks this year

SCHOOLS will be told they cannot not use the results of mock exams as a basis for estimating marks for Leaving Cert students under the accredited grades process.

The “mocks” are a familiar part of the run-up to the June exams and most schools hold them, usually the January and February of sixth year.

But schools have been closed since Christmas and 63,000 Leaving Cert students are returning to the classroom next Monday, for the first time since December.

Some principals may have been considering conducting the mock exams, both as practice run for the written exams and to help build up a profile of student achievement for the accredited grades process.

But the official advice, due in coming days, will not allow for that.

This year, Leaving Cert candidates have a choice between accredited grades – based on teachers’ estimates of their level of attainment - and sitting the June exams, and may opt for both.

Accredited grades will be broadly similar to last year’s calculated grades, with teachers’ estimated marks going through a national standardisation process to produce the final grades for each student.

Schools are awaiting guidance from the Department of Education on how to assess students for accredited grades.

The advice will be to use a variety of evidence – to be gathered up until May 14 - as a basis for the teachers’ estimated marks, but not to run and use the results of mock exams.

A Department spokesperson would not comment on the advice being prepared and stated: “Information regarding mock exams will be included in a Guide to the State Examinations and the SEC Accredited Grades process, which is to be published by early next week.”

However, principals are already being briefed on what to expect in the guidance.

Even ahead of the official advice from the department, some schools have cancelled their “mocks” because of the amount of work to be covered with students when they return.

Mock exams are not part in the official examinations process, and are bought in from private providers, but are seen as a dry-run for June. They are regarded as valuable in giving students an insight into their academic progress as well as familiarising them with the exam experience.

A report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) on the Leaving Cert experience noted how schools reported benefits to students such as developing time management skills for the June exams.

However, the unregulated nature of the ‘mocks’ process, means there are a number of variables that require the results to be treated with caution. In some cases, students may have seen a paper in advance, exams may be supervised or unsupervised and marking may be done in school or by the external provider.

However, as schools may already have paid for papers for the “mocks”, some are likely to use them as a basis for classroom-based assessments for the accredited grades process, in the same way as they may use past State exam papers.

However, the general advice to schools will be to steer clear of “mocks by any other name” when it comes to accumulating evidence for accredited grades.

Schools will be asked to avoid over assessment. Apart from being told not to run a “mocks” timetable, teachers will be discouraged from conducting individual full-length exams, over a two to three-hour period.

Leaving Cert candidates opting for the written exams will also be marked by the State Examinations Commission on other components such as orals, practicals and project , and when they return next week, priority is expected to be given to preparing for, or completing, these, as well as completing the curriculum.

The orals are being conducted in schools in schools in the week before Easter.

If a students opts for both accredited grades and exams in one or more subjects and where there is a difference between the grades awarded, they will automatically receive the higher of the two.

Students will be able to exercise their choices around assessment from March 8.

