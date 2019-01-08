A LEARNER driver is due to appear in court after they were caught driving 115km in a 50km zone, without L-plates on display or a qualified motorist with them.

A LEARNER driver is due to appear in court after they were caught driving 115km in a 50km zone, without L-plates on display or a qualified motorist with them.

Learner driver arrested after being caught 'speeding at 115km in a 50km zone'

The Garda Traffic Twitter account shared details of the arrest, which happened last night in Co Kildare.

They explained that the driver was caught breaching several rules of the road and had their vehicle seized by gardai.

A garda spokesperson said: "Naas Roads Policing conducting a checkpoint last night detected a motorist speeding at 115km in a 50km zone.

"Motorist driving on a Learner Permit with no L-Plates displayed. Not accompanied by a qualified driver.

"Driver arrested and charged for court. Vehicle seized."

Online Editors