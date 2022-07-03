| 11.9°C Dublin

Leading Brexiteer donates £30,000 to TUV – but DUP silent on claim they got the “same amount” from him

Former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

A prominent Brexiteer who wants to see the Northern Ireland Assembly abolished has donated £30,000 to the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) political party.

The Sunday Independent has learned the money was paid to the party by Legatum Ltd, a company whose only director is former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib.

