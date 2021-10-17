LEADERS’ QUESTIONS

Sitting in the party office at Stormont, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has a lot on her mind.

Having just battled Covid-19, the Sinn Féin Vice President is now trying to mount the best defence against the ever-changing pandemic via a sometimes fractious Executive.

And as police investigate threats issued to her via social media, O’Neill knows politics is a hostile environment — which is why her relationship with relatively new First Minister Paul Givan may not be as cordial as the one she had with his predecessor Arlene Foster.

It’s in this room where Martin McGuinness stepped down, not long before his death in 2017.

And while the ghosts of Sinn Féin’s past continue to linger, O’Neill says she wants to step outside her comfort zone and reach out to unionists — but that doesn’t include attending this week’s church service to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

You have just recovered from Covid-19 — did having the disease change your perspective on life?

: It certainly did impact me personally. I think the whole pandemic over the last 18 months has made a lot of people re-evaluate their lives, and their work-life balance, and the things that are important to them. It just shows you that everything you have can be taken away from you at a moment’s notice. That compounded my thoughts to get a good strong work-life balance and prioritise the things that are important.

: Did you lose anyone close to you during the pandemic?

: I lost a loved one; my aunt’s partner died during Covid. That was difficult. It has been a difficult time for many people on many fronts; I think there is going to be an aftermath for Covid in terms of people’s mental health and well-being. I think we have to be mindful of that.

: Have you had any low moments over the past 18 months?

It has been very challenging; there were times when I have been extremely worried. There were times at the start of this pandemic when we were making provisions for temporary morgues and so on. You can’t make decisions like that without it weighing heavily on your own mental health and well-being.

: Looking back, were there moments when you were reduced to tears?

It’s no secret that I cried. I cried in the chamber when being questioned about a young woman who needed treatment for cancer and she was being sent home. I am only human at the end of the day. Of course, there were difficult days. It was a whole series of difficult decisions.

: It emerged last week that the UK failed in its response to Covid-19 and has been heavily criticised for this. Given that the Northern Ireland Executive took much of its lead initially from the UK government, do you believe there were failures here too?

I think there will be plenty of time for reflection and we’ll have our own inquiry into how we conducted ourselves in terms of the response to the pandemic.

: But do you believe there were failures here?

None of us faced this before, so there was a lot of learning — particularly in those initial days. I was publicly critical of the Boris Johnson approach and thought it was too slow in terms of the lockdown. There will be plenty of time for reflection. We’re not out of the pandemic yet.

: To be clear: will there be a review into how the pandemic was handled by your Executive?

We definitely will be reviewing all of that, I think that’s very important. We have to apply our own learning and take on board and recognise what was good, and what perhaps could have been done better.

: How are you going to bring about a Border poll?

The Good Friday Agreement sets out the Border poll; it’s the people here who will decide. I welcome the fact there is increased commentary around constitutional change and I think it’s always important to ensure people know — even those that are yet to be convinced of the merits of constitutional change — that they know it will never be foisted upon them. It will be the people here alone who will decide when that time is right. I make the case today that now is the time to plan and prepare.

: Yes, but what’s the Sinn Féin strategy for this? Your party doesn’t appear to be making much of a song and dance about it at the moment?

We work the Good Friday Agreement, that’s what sets out the criteria. I see no contradiction in being in the Assembly, working the Executive, power-sharing every day while also articulating the need for change. I think partition has been devastating for all of us living on this island. We can do better.

: How do you propose to win over unionists who simply will never agree to a United Ireland?

I think by my actions every day. There are a whole lot of things that are important to people. When I was health minister I never thought about people’s health needs based on their identity, I did what was good for people. I think we need to show this in our actions, and in our deeds as well — to reach out to people, to step outside our comfort zone. To demonstrate there is something better, to have the space to have those conversations and debates.

: You say that, but there hasn’t been much reaching out by Sinn Féin, given that your party has refused to attend the church service in Co Armagh to mark the Centenary this week.

We’ve made it very clear won’t be going to the event, we also made it clear we agreed with the President’s decision not to go. We always welcome the opportunity to articulate our perspective, because obviously there are very different perspectives on the past. When those opportunities have arisen we have taken them.

: This is an opportunity …

: When it comes to an event celebrating partition there isn’t anything to celebrate for nationalists and I think it’s only right and proper that we wouldn’t participate in any event that’s about the celebration of something that has been catastrophic for the people who live here.

: It’s fair to say Sinn Féin has politicised the event though, isn’t it?

: Certainly not, I would disagree with that. This was not our event, this was an event hosted by the churches. When you think about partition it is current, the impact of partition is current. My experience of partition is one of a sectarian society, one of discrimination. We need to reflect on all of that, and be sensitive when it comes to these events.

: Do you miss Arlene Foster?

: Do I miss Arlene? [Laughs]. I wish her well in all her endeavours.

: Do you watch her on GB News?

: Funny enough, I don’t make a lot of time for that.

: I’m surprised at that!

: [Laughs]

: I wonder did you get her a leaving present?

: I did, yeah.

: What was it?

: That’s between me and her!

: Tell me one thing you respect about Jeffrey Donaldson?

: Anyone who puts themselves up for political leadership, you have to give them that, anyone who takes on a leadership role. You don’t have to like their style of leadership, you don’t have to like their politics, or their ideology.

: You had to think about that.

: I thought I answered you very quickly.

: What are the first three things you would do as first minister if Sinn Fein becomes the biggest party next year?

: I’m Joint First Minister today and have led us through the pandemic, I fight for the Good Friday Agreement, I’m fighting for stability for business and our local economy. What I do today is what I’ll do tomorrow.

: How do you get on with First Minister Paul Givan? How do you rate him?

: It’s for the DUP to rate how they feel about Paul Givan. He’s not a member of Sinn Féin.

: But he’s your equal, isn’t he?

: He certainly is, the office is a joint office. I work with him every day in terms of the issues we have in front of us — whether that’s the pandemic or the recovery. I hope that we can continue with that constructive relationship, and I hope the DUP starts to engage in all of the work of the Good Friday Agreement — and that includes the north-south ministerial meetings.

: When did you last cry?

: I have a daughter getting married in seven weeks. That’s an emotional experience, your first child getting married. Whenever you see your daughter trying on wedding dresses and doing all of those things, it’s very emotional. She’s 28, we are delighted.

: What’s the worst rumour you’ve read about yourself?

: Jesus, I read that many. Well, actually, I don’t read that many. I hear about that many. People can be very nasty, particularly in the online world. The commentary that is made against anyone in public life — but particularly women — can be quite disgusting and vile at times. Quite often women are treated very differently to their male counterparts, particularly around their appearance and their life in general.

: Have you had to report any of the messages to police?

: I have, recently. I’ve had threats on more than one occasion. I have had very derogatory comments made. I would have referred, for example, a DUP councillor to the standards authorities around some of the language used to describe me. It’s fairly constant.

There are many unionists who want answers about the past, particularly around the role of the IRA. Are you prepared to use your position to help them get closure and justice?

: It’s not about unionists nor nationalists when it comes to dealing with the past, it’s about every individual who was hurt and is still in pain. We have a society where there are many people suffering open wounds — and a lot of pain and hurt has been caused. It’s our job as political leaders of today to try to help heal those wounds, to give all families access to truth, justice and information.

: And what about the Irish government — should it do more?

: They certainly need to do more, they are co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement and we have a British government who through many attempts are trying to undermine devolution. They are working against people here — the Amnesty, Brexit, those things are rejected by the majority of people here. The Irish government should be doing more, they should be making that case to the British government.

: There are many people who will never give Sinn Féin a chance, due to its support of the IRA. How will you ever get persuade those people to give your party a chance?

: I try to do that every day, I think I do give people a reason. My focus is very much on the future. I want to bring as many people on that journey with me. The real poll next year will be on the day.

SI: How confident are you that Sinn Féin will triumph in next year’s Assembly election?

MO’N: Of course we want to come back as the largest party not just for the sake of it, but so we can make change with more ministers and so on. I will of course put that to the public. We will be on people’s doorsteps before Christmas.