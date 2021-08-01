| 16.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

LDA chair’s frustration laid bare in resignation letter

Moran outlined concerns over poor communication, policy direction and future of agency in letter to O’Brien

John Moran and Minister Darragh O'Brien Expand

Close

John Moran and Minister Darragh O'Brien

John Moran and Minister Darragh O'Brien

John Moran and Minister Darragh O'Brien

Hugh O'Connell

THE former chair of the Land Development Agency (LDA) has outlined major concerns about the agency’s future direction, the Government’s affordable housing policy and his salary. His worries are detailed in a 12-page resignation letter to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

John Moran, the former secretary-general of the Department of Finance, wrote to Mr O’Brien to set out in detail his concerns about the LDA, just days after his term as chair ended last May.

“It was a source of considerable frustration and disappointment that there was for all intents and purposes limited or no consultation with the board about important policy formation during the past two years,” Mr Moran wrote.

Related topics

More On Darragh O'Brien

Most Watched

Privacy