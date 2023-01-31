| 8.9°C Dublin

Law Society to take over files of solicitor who could not afford to practise since 2021

Donal Taaffe, who at one stage had debts of €2.9m, entered into a personal insolvency arrangement in 2020

Solicitor Donal Taaffe had been ordered to pay €5,000 to his former client. Photo: Maxpix Expand

Shane Phelan Twitter Email

The Law Society has moved to take over files and funds held by a law firm where the main solicitor got into financial difficulty and has not held a licence to practise for the past two years.

Donal Taaffe, who at one stage had debts of €2.9m, entered into a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) in 2020. The Irish Independent reported last year that he had failed to pay compensation of €5,000 to a former client after being ordered to do so by the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA).

