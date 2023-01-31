Law Society to take over files of solicitor who could not afford to practise since 2021

The Law Society has moved to take over files and funds held by a law firm where the main solicitor got into financial difficulty and has not held a licence to practise for the past two years.

Donal Taaffe, who at one stage had debts of €2.9m, entered into a personal insolvency arrangement (PIA) in 2020. The Irish Independent reported last year that he had failed to pay compensation of €5,000 to a former client after being ordered to do so by the Legal Services Regulatory Authority (LSRA).

The LSRA found he had provided inadequate representation to a divorcee. Mr Taaffe claimed he could not afford to pay the compensation.

Earlier this month, the Law Society successfully applied to the High Court for an order allowing it to take up the files and funds of his firm, Donal Taaffe & Co Solicitors, which was based in Smithfield, Dublin. Solicitor Mary Fenelon, for the society, said the order was consented to by Mr Taaffe.

The move will allow for the orderly winding down of the practice. The society is expected to start writing to Mr Taaffe’s clients alerting them that it is in possession of their files and client funds and asking them to nominate a new solicitor to transfer these to.

It emerged in the LSRA case that Mr Taaffe had not practised since January 2021 as he could not afford the professional indemnity insurance required before taking out a practising certificate.

Usually the society moves sooner to take over files when a solicitor fails to take out a practising cert. However, Mr Taaffe gave various assurances he intended to make arrangements to return to practise.

An LSRA complaints committee heard Mr Taaffe’s financial difficulties arose following the global crash in 2008.

He had previously employed four solicitors, dealing with various matters including litigation and conveyancing while he focused on litigation and employment law matters.

But the business collapsed without ongoing income and he was left as a sole practitioner, the committee heard.

The committee also heard Mr Taaffe had been representing a woman on a “no foal, no fee” basis following her divorce, when she needed to get an order for the sale of her former home.

She claimed she was left at a big financial loss after he failed to adequately deal with certain matters, including an insurance claim after the house was extensively damaged by a fire within days of the sale order being granted.

Not only has the woman not been compensated, but she says her insurance claim, potentially worth tens of thousands of euro, is unresolved.

In her complaint, the woman outlined how she came to the conclusion Mr Taaffe “had no idea what was happening”. She alleged the solicitor accused her of being “bitchy” after she raised concerns.

She also claimed he made it clear that in the event she chose to go elsewhere for representation, he would only release her file on full payment of unspecified fees, despite the “no foal, no fee” agreement.

The LSRA complaints committee directed in July 2021 that the solicitor waive all legal fees, estimated to be in excess of €30,000, provide the former client with her file and pay her €5,000 “in consequence of any inadequacy in the legal services provided or purported to have been provided”.

The committee heard that Mr Taaffe was in a PIA and his sole income was the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

An apology was made on his behalf for non-engagement with the committee, which was said to be due to health problems.