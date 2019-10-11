Law Society offensive messaging probe leads to educational classes and counselling

Law students are to be given special “educational inputs” after an offensive text messaging group about female trainee solicitors was uncovered at the Law Society.

The society has also arranged special counselling for trainee solicitors affected “directly or indirectly” by a messaging group called ‘T*ts and Filth’, which had been circulating “inappropriate content” about students.

In an email last night students were told new expert classes and psychological services will commence next week.

It comes after an internal probe was launched in to the messaging group at the Law Society in Blackhall Place, Dublin.

Students were issued with a warning from the society’s director of education and have since been told a number of measures have been put in place to deal with the issue.

The law school’s psychological services manager and course manager Antoinette Moriarty wrote to students last night assuring them anyone “affected by recent events – directly or indirectly” has the college’s full support,

She told then the school’s psychological services has put in place a number of measures for all trainees. This will commence next week.

“These include the offer of individual counselling sessions and psychotherapist facilitated small group sessions to discuss the impact of the activity.

“Furthermore, you will receive a number of educational inputs from appropriate experts to address the complexity of this issue.”

She said students will be made aware of more specific details on Monday.

It comes after students were told the posting of inappropriate content may have the effect of bringing the profession into disrepute.

Director of education at the Law Society TP Kennedy told students generating or circulating offensive content about colleagues raises concerns about whether a person might be a “fit and proper person to be admitted as a solicitor”.

An internal investigation in to the group is now underway and some private messaging apps are being blocked from the society’s wifi network.

