Laughing murderer and knife killer on the run after fleeing pre-release scheme

Two murderers, including a sadistic killer who laughed while stamping on his victim’s head, are on the run after being let out of jail on a pre-release scheme.

The PSNI has launched a manhunt for Stephen McParland, who was jailed for murdering Gary Alexander McKimm in a row over £20 and is believed to be in the company of knife killer Alison McDonagh.

The pair were last seen at Belfast’s Lanyon Place train station at around 1.45pm on Saturday.

The body of McParland’s victim was discovered in a pool of blood in an alleyway off Cregagh Road in Belfast in January 1997.

He was jailed for life a year later after a jury found him guilty of murdering his friend.

A court was told he laughed and shouted “Die, die, die, you b*****d” during the attack.

Former lord chief justice Brian Kerr ruled in 2008 that McParland spend a minimum of 16 years in jail for the “prolonged and merciless” beating.

Despite the prisoner proving to be a good journalism student behind bars, Mr Kerr said: “We have been quite unable to detect evidence of genuine remorse on his part, or any real recognition of the enormity of his crime.”

McParland is described as 5ft 8in tall, with dirty fair hair, blue eyes and tattoos of a rose and a Rangers FC badge on his upper left arm, along with two skulls, a dagger and Sonic the Hedgehog on his lower right arm, plus a scar on the right side of his chin.

The 54-year-old has been unlawfully at large from Maghaberry Prison since Saturday after being freed as part of a pre-release testing programme.

Believed to be with him is convicted killer Alison Michelle McDonagh, who has fled release schemes in the past.

The 49-year-old, who murdered George McDowell in 2004, failed to return to Hydebank Wood women’s prison in south Belfast on Saturday.

The tattooed runaway, described as having green eyes, a slim build and swarthy skin, was allowed out on a pre-release scheme despite going missing three times previously.

She reportedly told wardens she had been abducted by aliens on one occasion.

McDonagh was last returned to prison in August 2021 after absconding in Belfast city centre.

She has been incarcerated for 17 years. She was ordered to serve a minimum of 12 years in prison after being convicted of murder in 2006 following a three-week trial.

A court was told that Alison Michelle Martin, as she was then known, had only met her victim a week before stabbing him in the neck with a kitchen knife.

Separately, authorities are still trying to track down James Meehan, whose name was added to the growing list of on-the-run prisoners last October.

The Department of Justice was previously criticised for doing nothing to alert the public that the 42-year-old, who murdered a father-of-four in Derry in 2007, had escaped.

Meehan was locked up for his role in a savage attack on Jim McFadden (42) after wedding celebrations in Co Donegal.

He jumped bail during the 2009 trial, leaving his wife and her son to face life sentences without him.

Brenda and Sean Devenney had their murder convictions reduced to manslaughter on appeal. All three were guests at the wedding of the murdered man’s sister-in-law.

The victim was repeatedly punched in the chest so hard that he died from a ruptured heart.

According to the Department of Justice website, Meehan went missing on October 9 after being released on home leave as his sentence was coming to an end.

He had been an inmate at Burren House, on Crumlin Road in north Belfast, and had been enjoying more freedom, with unlocked cells and weekends away from the jail.

Prison chiefs raised the alarm after they went to an agreed address in Derry to carry out a routine alcohol check, only to discover Meehan had left the jurisdiction and crossed the border into the Republic.

It took five days for the prison service to publicly admit that one of its dangerous killers was on the loose.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed earlier this week that Northern Ireland authorities had approved more than 700 temporary releases for convicted murderers in the past four years.

Nearly 95pc of applications have been granted since the start of 2019 for reasons including home visits and time out to help inmates nearing the end of their sentences readjust to normal life.

Of the 751 applications, over half (385) were granted with no supervision.

A further 325 were approved on the condition that the individual be accompanied by a suitable escort.

The number would likely have been higher without the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant drop in temporary releases.

Just 41 applications from lifers were refused.

The Department of Justice was contacted for comment.