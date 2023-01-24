| 9.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Laughing murderer and knife killer on the run after fleeing pre-release scheme

McParland and McDonagh at Lanyon Train Station Expand
Stephen McParland Expand
Alison McDonagh Expand

Close

McParland and McDonagh at Lanyon Train Station

McParland and McDonagh at Lanyon Train Station

Stephen McParland

Stephen McParland

Alison McDonagh

Alison McDonagh

/

McParland and McDonagh at Lanyon Train Station

Brett Campbell

Two murderers, including a sadistic killer who laughed while stamping on his victim’s head, are on the run after being let out of jail on a pre-release scheme.

The PSNI has launched a manhunt for Stephen McParland, who was jailed for murdering Gary Alexander McKimm in a row over £20 and is believed to be in the company of knife killer Alison McDonagh.

Most Watched

Privacy