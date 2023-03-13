| 11.9°C Dublin

Late reality TV star Jordan Dunbar ‘still helping others’ says father as his son’s organs donated to save lives

Paul Hyland

Albert Dunbar, the father of First Date’s Ireland star Jordan Dunbar, said he is “so proud” that his son’s organs will be used to help others.

Jordan Dunbar died unexpectedly last week and his funeral was held in his native Donnaghmede, north Dublin, on Saturday morning.

