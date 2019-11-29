The first half of the Late Late Toy Show showed some of Ireland's youngest talents, from a golfing prodigy to a pair of magic comedy siblings.

Late Late Toy Show kicks off as talented kids and Nanny Pat steal the show

The show kicked off this year with another over-the-top opening number as Ryan Tubridy, dressed as Olaf, performed 'In Summer' for the Frozen-themed show.

Tubridy described the song as his "most outrageous" performance so far as he "turned up the goof factor" and sang with the lucky few children selected to perform on the Late Late Toy Show.

As always, the kids stole the show from the start however. Six year old Harry Hennessy won the audience over immediately with his incredible laugh

Harry has the BEST laugh we've ever heard! #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/hmPG01c7NQ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 29, 2019

Six-year-old golf prodigy Kenny met her hero Shane Lowry after she impressed the nation with her chipping skills.

Open champion Lowry left Ella awestruck when he presented her with the flag from the 18th hole of the Open Championship.

The 2019 Open Champion invited the US under-7s champion and her family to the 2019 Irish Open for a VIP experience.

The look on Ella's face when @ShaneLowryGolf walks onto the stage is what the #LateLateToyShow is all about. pic.twitter.com/CpJxtKTcjZ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 29, 2019

The performing children impressed as always. Darren AKA MC Tiny said, "this is for all the Cork boys", before his rendition of Lil Nas X Old Town Road. Tom Cullen, aged 8 from Co Leitrim, invited his nanny Pat onto the stage for a hug after his Sean nós dancing.

Tom Cullen aged 8 from Co. Leitrim gets a very special surprise visit from his Nanny Pat. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/EmmaXAcbog — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019

Siblings Oisin and his assistant dazzled with their magic comedy show, but it was Molly's frank responses to Tubridy that really got the crowd going.

Online Editors