The first half of the Late Late Toy Show showed some of Ireland's youngest talents, from a golfing prodigy to a pair of magic comedy siblings.

Late Late Toy Show 2019: Nanny Pat stole the show and Ella (and a special guest) ended the evening with a knockout blow

The show kicked off this year with another over-the-top opening number as Ryan Tubridy, dressed as Olaf, performed 'In Summer' for the Frozen-themed show.

Tubridy described the song as his "most outrageous" performance so far as he "turned up the goof factor" and sang with the lucky few children selected to perform on the Late Late Toy Show.

As always, the kids stole the show from the start however. Six year old Harry Hennessy won the audience over immediately with his incredible laugh

Harry has the BEST laugh we've ever heard! #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/hmPG01c7NQ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 29, 2019

Six-year-old golf prodigy Kenny met her hero Shane Lowry after she impressed the nation with her chipping skills.

Open champion Lowry left Ella awestruck when he presented her with the flag from the 18th hole of the Open Championship.

The 2019 Open Champion invited the US under-7s champion and her family to the 2019 Irish Open for a VIP experience.

The look on Ella's face when @ShaneLowryGolf walks onto the stage is what the #LateLateToyShow is all about. pic.twitter.com/CpJxtKTcjZ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 29, 2019

Later in the show, young boxer Ella also met her idol - two-weight world champion Katie Taylor. Ella, who had been chatty while showing Tubridy her moves, was speechless when she met her hero and sparred with her. Taylor then gave her her gloves from her most recent fight and offered her one-on-one training.

The performing children impressed as always. Darren AKA MC Tiny said, "this is for all the Cork boys", before his rendition of Lil Nas X Old Town Road. Tom Cullen, aged 8 from Co Leitrim, invited his nanny Pat onto the stage for a hug after his Sean nós dancing and Denis from Glounaguillagh NS gave a beautiful rendition of Grace.

Tom Cullen aged 8 from Co. Leitrim gets a very special surprise visit from his Nanny Pat. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/EmmaXAcbog — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019

Siblings Oisin and his assistant also dazzled with their magic comedy show, but it was Molly's frank responses to Tubridy that really got the crowd going. Molly, the younger of the two, wears the trousers in the arrangement, according to herself.

The second half of the show kicked off with the infamous toy testing section. Unfortunately, there were no major malfunctions.

Inclusivity had a heavy influence on this year's show. For the first time, there was an option to watch the Toy Show with Irish Sign Language as presenters Daniel Crean and Amanda Coogan signed the programme on the night.

Toy tester Sophie from Glanmire in Co Cork brought in her Barbie dolls, one with a prosthetic leg, a female judge doll and a doll that can be dressed up as a boy or a girl. There wasn't a dry eye in the house after she introduced a voice message from her brother Kian, who has leukemia, before Tubridy revealed that he would send her to London to the West End.

"If I was Cian, I'd want a big sister like you". #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/BWf7dB2odS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019

The Late Late always producing touching moments. This year was no different. Another young guest, Sophia, showed Tubridy her worry stone that she uses when she is bullied and said she is called "a weirdo" for having short hair. She said: "Don't let the bullies stop you from doing the things you want to do. Life would just suck if everybody was the same."

"Don't let the bullies stop you from doing the things that you want to do".#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/8N7WXSlths — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019

Usually one of the highlights of the show, there were no real mishaps with toys or children going off piste. Ryan Tubridy did temporarily blind a child however after throwing fake snow in his face and getting it in his eyes and mouth. After going off stage for a minute however, Flynn "the science guy" got his own back - covering the host in sustainable glitter.

And, of course, there were quite a few prizes for every member of the audience.

